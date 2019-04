Globally, more than 320 million men, are going to be affected by erectile dysfunction (ED) by 2025, projects a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. According to the estimate of this study, that about half of the male population over 40 experience ED in some degree.

Erectile dysfunction is defined as a condition in which a person experiences recurrent difficulty in achieving and maintaining an erection firm enough to have sex. If this condition persists, a lot of important aspects of your life and living go for a toss, including sexual satisfaction, bonding with your partner, self-esteem, so on and so forth. The culprits behind this condition could be manifold, starting from physical and medical issues to psychological troubles. Impaired blood flow, hormonal imbalance, heart ailments, obesity, smoking, depression, guilt, anxiety, stress, fear of intimacy, etc. can contribute to erectile dysfunction. Also, medicines to treat high blood pressure and anxiety, opioid painkillers, prostate treatment drugs can increase your chance of this sexual dysfunction.

Luckily, there are treatment options available for this condition. Your sexologist will prescribe drugs as the first line of treatment. However, if they don’t work, he may suggest a mechanical way to get erection by using a vacuum erection device. In severe cases, surgical methods like penile implant or vascular surgery may be recommended. While medical intervention is a must for erectile dysfunction, there are a few vitamins and minerals that will help you manage the condition along with your treatment.

Vitamin D

According to a research conducted at the Johns Hopkins University, even after adjusting for other erectile dysfunction risk factors, vitamin D deficiency can make a man 32 per cent more likely to have ED compared to those with sufficient levels of this nutrient. Vitamin D is significant for keeping the endothelial cells healthy. These cells line the blood vessels and keep the blood flowing to your organs including genitals helping in erection. In fact, serious vitamin D deficiency can lead to muscle and bone pain. Therefore, if you are going through erectile dysfunction, get yourself checked for vitamin D levels. Your doctor may suggest supplements. You can also go for vitamin D rich foods like fatty fish, cheese, egg yolk, and salmon.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is known to improve your blood circulation. And, good blood flow has a great effect on erection. Therefore, you should focus on eating vitamin C rich foods like berries, oranges, pineapple, papaya, tomatoes, broccoli etc. However, vitamin C is water soluble and therefore, cannot be stored in the body. It gets excreted. So you need to have lots of food rich in this vitamin to improve your blood circulation.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E decreases the effects of erectile dysfunction caused due to ageing. It also increases the consumption of foods considered ideal for erection. The food sources include seeds, nuts and fortified cereals. Besides this, vitamin E also cuts down your risk of developing a heart ailment which is also linked to sexual problems like erectile dysfunction.

Folic Acid

According to a Turkish study, men with moderate to severe erectile dysfunction have significantly lower levels of folic acid compared to those without the problem. Another study published in the journal Aging Male, deficiency of folic acid is a contributing factor in ED. It actually increases the levels of homocysteine (a type of amino acid) in your blood. Elevated homocysteine levels interfere with the function of endothelial cells (interior lining of blood vessels) that leads to erectile dysfunction. Scientists also believe that folic acid plays an important role in maintaining the levels of nitric oxide in the body which is significant for erection. Therefore, go for foods rich in folic acid like oranges, bread and grains, green leafy vegetables, cereals, beans etc.

Calcium

Calcium also helps improve the function of endothelial cells, crucial for healthy erection. Also, calcium deficiency in the body can lead to heart disease which is again linked to ED. Moreover, when you are short on this nutrient, your sex drive also. Include calcium-rich foods in your diet. Yogurt, almonds, milk, seeds, cheese etc. will be good options to manage the condition.

Vitamin B3

According to a 2011 study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, daily dose of vitamin B3 can potentially improve your erection. It helps in the production of sex hormones like testosterone and other important chemical signal molecules. Vitamin B3 improves your blood flow and minimises inflammation as well. Though this helps you manage ED, don’t go overboard on it. Higher intake of vitamin B3 can cause health problems like gout, ulcers, and stroke. Therefore, decide the right quantity after consulting your doctor. Some of the foods rich in this vitamin include chicken breast, tuna, peas, mushrooms, and peanuts. Avoid drinking alcohol if you are taking B3 supplements.

Zinc



Zinc is known to help increase the levels of testosterone and prolactin hormone in men. It plays a vital role in testes development and maintaining sperm count. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences, zinc supplements can act as a potential treatment for ED. Deficiency of this mineral in your body is characterized by acne, poor appetite, loss of energy, slow healing wounds, and dermatitis. You can eat foods like nuts, meat, eggs, whole grains etc. to maintain required levels of zinc in the body.