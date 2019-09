Erectile dysfunction refers to a condition when the man cannot get his erection or is unable to keep it up. This may happen because stress, alcoholism, drug abuse, etc. It happens when blood refuses to flow into the penis. It is a very common condition among older men. People often treat it by taking a sildenafil. Sildenafil (sold under different names) is a medication that restores blood flow to the penis and solves the problem of erectile dysfunction. According to a research in National Institutes of Health, L-Citrulline, an amino acid found in watermelon can also regulate blood flow to the penis. While the study is still under review and is not conclusive, here is everything that is known so far.

L-citrulline can help in treating erectile dysfunction

L-Citrulline found in watermelon is a non-essential amino acid (can be made by humans), which reacts with the nitric oxide in the body to help dilate the blood vessels and reduce blood pressure. As the blood pressure reduces, the blood flow is restored. The study suggests that it can stimulate enzymes like camps, which plays an important role in redirecting the blood flow. During the study test, men were given the L-Citrulline supplements for a month, out of which 24 men showed improvement in their erectile dysfunction symptoms. When studied in mice, there were clear signs of increased blood activity.

Other sources of L-citrulline

Watermelon is not the only source of acquiring L-Citrulline. There are several other plant, animal and human based sources of it to treat erectile dysfunction. Here are some more.

Supplements

The best source of getting L-Citrulline are the nutritional supplements sold in the market. You will not find any natural source which can meet your requirements. But supplements can provide you with that quantity. To match the quantity of supplements, you have to eat at least 4 cups of diced watermelon. There are no side-effects that we know of yet. So, the burden of risk is on the user. It is best to buy it from a reputed company.

Seafood

You can find a little quantity of L-Citrulline in fish and legumes. It is important to note that according to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, a man can only take 2 and 15 grams (g) of this stuff. More than that is risky and can cause organ failure. According to the study the quantity found in fish, garlic and legumes is perfect for consumption to treat erectile dysfunction. Even the supplements in the market range from 500 milligrams (mg) to 1.5 g.

Side-effects of L-Citrulline

There has been no sign of any side-effects till now. But it is best to talk to your doctor before taking it. If you are already taking some other medicine for your erectile dysfunction then it is best to avoid this supplement. It can bring down your blood pressure and cause fainting and fatigue.