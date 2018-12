With all the knowledge and awareness around, people still think that the onus always lies on the woman to birth a baby. But in reality, when it comes to pregnancy and conception both the man and woman’s health should be in sync. Across the world, infertility is a growing problem and low sperm count in men is one of the leading causes of this condition. It affects about 1 in 6 couples, and according to the researchers, 1 in every 3 cases is due to the fertility problems in the male partner alone. The condition is not always treatable, however, it can sometimes be improved with healthy supplements, diet and other lifestyle changes. And it is important to check for the other contributing factors that may be causing low sperm count, once you find out that it is difficult for your partner to get pregnant because of a low sperm count. This will also help you to know that whether you need reproductive techniques to improve your sperm count or not. A general physical exam of your genitals is done for testing what is contributing to low sperm count. The doctor will ask you about your medical history and if there are any injuries or surgeries, inherited health conditions that may be affecting your fertility.

What does low sperm count mean?

If you have low sperm count then you are less fertile. Basically, some men have no sperm in their semen, and this is known as azoospermia. The usual density of sperm ranges from 15 million to 200 million per mm of semen. A low sperm count is characterised by less than 39 million sperm in total in each ejaculation or lower than 15 million sperm per mm. However, there are several factors contribute to infertility, including the movement of your sperm.

How to examine sperm count?

It is determined by examining semen under a microscope to see how many sperms appear within squares on a grid pattern. At times, even with the help of a computer sperm count can also be found. By using a special condom your semen sample might be collected during intercourse. Many sperm analysis tests are done to get accurate results.

Sperms take around 42 to 46 days for getting mature, however, testicles produce new sperms continuously. If today a semen analysis is done it will reflect your environment in the last 3 months. Very often it happens that the reason for low sperm count is found to be an incomplete collection of a sperm sample.

Thus, to check for consistency 2 or more semen samples are collected. By making sure that the semen collects properly in the cup or condom accuracy of sperm sample can also be ensured. Before a semen sample is collected doctors ask you to abstain from ejaculating for around a week. After the 1st sample, another sample is collected after a week or 2. However, for collecting semen sample one must not use lubricants for ejaculation.

What are the low sperm count medical treatments?

Surgery

Repairing an obstructed vas deferens (a part of a male reproductive organ, it is a partially coiled tube) can be done through surgery. Through surgery, any vasectomies done previously can be reversed. In some cases where sperms are not present in the semen, they can directly be retrieved with the help of sperm retrieval techniques from the testicles.

Treatments for sexual intercourse

By counselling and with the medication you can work on your sex life. This can help you get to rid of erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation.

Assisted reproductive technology

This treatment involves obtaining sperm either through surgical extraction normal ejaculation or from donor individuals. After obtaining sperm, they are used for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or inserted into the female genital tract or used for intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Treating infections

Another reason for low sperm count can be an infection in the reproductive tract. To treat these infections antibiotics can help. However, in this case, fertility cannot be assured.

Hormonal treatment

Due to hormonal imbalance in the body infertility can be caused. To restore balance and to improve fertility hormone replacement or medications can help.