An important factor in male fertility is a healthy sperm. You may want to know about how to increase sperm count to improve your chances of getting pregnant if you and your partner are planning for a baby. A healthy sperm count is vital for fertility. So, you will be able to improve the quality of your sperm with the help of these foods. So, eat them today.

You can eat foods rich in folate to increase your sperm count

The amazing folate is a vitamin B which is tied to sperm health and folate deficiency is associated with damaged sperm DNA and lower sperm counts. So, just eat green, leafy vegetables like spinach, romaine lettuce, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus, nuts, beans, and peas and whole grains.

You can eat foods rich in zinc to increase your sperm count

If you up your zinc intake then you will be able to raise your sperm count. Furthermore, you will also be able to improve the quality of your sperm. Also, men who are infertile may have lower zinc levels. You can incorporate oysters, fortified breakfast cereals, whole wheat grain products and dairy, in your daily diet.

You can eat foods rich in vitamin C to increase your sperm count

The magnificent vitamin C is also an antioxidant which can play a pivotal role in male fertility. You will be able to improve your sperm motility and count due to the intake of vitamin C. You can opt for citrus fruits and their juices, sweet peppers, vegetables, such as tomatoes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, potatoes and dairy.

You can eat foods rich in vitamin D to increase your sperm count

Taking supplements loaded with vitamin D can help you to improve your sperm health and count. So, eat oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna, cheese and fortified milk.

You can eat foods rich in D-aspartic acid to increase your sperm count

The mighty D-aspartic acid can be termed as an amino acid which can regulate male sex hormones like testosterone. You can opt for foods like eggs and dairy products, including low-fat milk, cheese, and yoghurt and fresh and dried fruits.

You can eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids to increase your sperm count

This can help you to improve your enhanced sperm motility and morphology. Eat, fish and seafood, especially salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines, flaxseed, soybean, and canola oil and yoghurt.