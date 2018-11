Read this in Hindi.

Believe it or not, beetroot is the one vegetable that can have an immense impact on your sexual life, especially for men. That is not to say that women won’t benefit from the root vegetable to beat sexual inactivity. Here are other vegetables that also have a Viagra like effect.

Why choose beetroot

Some studies suggest that beetroot works in a similar manner as does drug prescribed for erectile dysfunction. This root vegetable is rich in nitrates, a naturally found inorganic element present in air, water and certain foods. Consumption of beetroot helps one suffering from low libido or erectile dysfunction to increase the levels of nitric oxide in the body which boosts sexual health. Here are other benefits of eating beetroot that you should know about.

Here is how beetroot helps

When you eat beetroot, the nitrates present in the vegetable are converted into nitrite in the mouth by the bacteria present in the oral cavity. When the vegetable is chewed and swallowed the bacteria in stomach converts it into nitric oxide, a gas that helps blood vessels to dilate and boost circulation. Regular consumption of beetroot helps blood vessels in the genitals to open up and improve circulation. This helps in better erection in men during sexual intercourse and helps last longer in the bed too. In fact, nitrate supplementation from beetroot juice is seen to give best results for improving sexual health and stamina. Here are five ways in which you can last longer in the bed.

According to the British Heart Foundation, eating vegetables rich in nitrates could help reduce blood pressure drastically. In another study at the Queen Mary’s University in the year 2010, the same theory was proved again. Researchers also found that having just about 500 grams of beetroot every day reduces a person’s blood pressure in about six hours. High blood pressure is also known to be a dampener in your sex life. Here are 11 things that kill your sex drive slowly.

Here are few ways in which you can include beetroot in your diet:

Raw: Wash, peel and slice a beetroot and add it to your salad. Remember to chew it properly before swallowing to aid digestion.

Boiled: If raw beetroot doesn’t appeal to your taste then boil them, chop into pieces, add a dash of salt and squeeze half a lemon into it. It will make for a healthy mid-afternoon snack while helping you up your blood count and boost nitrate levels.

Juice: The vegetable has a natural sweetness to it; you can have it without adding any preservatives or sugar. Take two to three medium sized beets and wash them thoroughly. Next, peel, dice and blend at high speed. Pour the entire juice in a glass and drink it without adding any preservatives.

Image source: Shutterstock