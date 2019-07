For most men, sex is like a meal where only the main course is served. Forget the salads and the appetizers. They like to dive straight in. In fact, foreplay, for them, seems to be a word from another planet. So, what is it with men and foreplay? Are they just impatient or do they suffer from an irrational fear of the ‘F’ word?

Researchers from Chapman University says that foreplay, setting the mood, mixing it up and expressing love are all factors that increased sexual satisfaction for couples in long term relationship. The research team found that sexually satisfied men and women engaged in more intimate behaviours and foreplay. This study was published in The Journal of Sex Research.

Foreplay is important for sexual satisfaction. All men need to do is get over their fear.

FEAR OF FOREPLAY

According to experts, men may not want to waste time on foreplay because of fear that they will lose their erection. This fear dominates their mind during sex. It is irrational but they can’t help themselves. They also fear that they might ejaculate too soon if they spend too long on foreplay. They get anxious and suffer from performance anxiety. All this takes its toll on foreplay.

It is often said that women like foreplay, but men don’t. This is not really true. Men can also get addicted to foreplay. They just need to let go of their fears and insecurities. Here we tell you how to make your partner go wild with ecstasy with your foreplay.

GET STARTED WITH FOREPLAY

Sex is always exciting. But it might not be the same if you are in a hurry to rush to the climax. Unlike men, women like the idea of spending some quality time being explored and aroused before the main act. So, if you are looking for some steamy sex tonight, don’t forget to indulge in foreplay. Touching, feeling and caressing erogenous zones will leave your partner wanting for more. So, here’s how to get started.

Run your fingers through his hair

You love his thick, shiny hair, don’t you? So, shower some love to them. Running your fingers through his hair and touching his scalp is going to relax him and make him feel loved. This might not directly arouse him but will take the stress off him for better intimacy and amazing sex that would soon follow.

Kiss her on the neck

Women love being touched, kissed and licked on the neck. This is a sensitive zone from where you can start your journey of exploration before you reach for the final act. You can plant some light kisses on the back of her neck and continue exploring the area or nibble and bite on to her to take her excitement to the next level. Just be sure not to hurt her.

Feel her back

Her back is sexy and so inviting, so pay attention there. Most men don’t realise that a woman’s back needs more attention than they ever manage to give. Running your hand up and down on her back or gently touching her spine with your fingertips can make her fall head over heels for you, literally. The more you arouse her, the more fun you get out of her during the final act.

Touch his inner thighs

Want to make him go weak in his knees for your love? Touch and caress his inner thighs. This area is sensitive with lot of nerve endings that can give him an instant high. So before you reach for his genitals, remember to get naughty here. This will ensure better orgasm and he will return your moves with great enthusiasm for sure.

Squeeze her butt

Yeah go ahead and squeeze, no she won’t feel offended. In fact, many women like being explored and loved with caresses and kisses on the butt. However, keep in mind that you should only try and work on her butt when she has warmed up enough. Well, many women like being spanked and firmly squeezed there, when at the height of excitement.

THINGS TO AVOID DURING FOREPLAY

Foreplay is one of the essential parts of sex as it helps to build intimacy by taking your romance to a newer height. Foreplay relaxes one and can perk up your mood by leaving you crave for more. So, make sure that you don’t give it a miss. Since, foreplay is vital, avoid committing these 5 sins.

Thinking it’s not important

This is one of the biggest mistakes you can ever make. Yes! Foreplay is very much needed before getting into action. It is necessary to make your partner comfortable. So, make sure you indulge in foreplay. Skipping foreplay is a strict no-no.

Not giving it enough time

Guys! Make sure you are spending enough time on foreplay and enjoy doing it. Take it slowly and gently. Do not rush. Be innovative and try different things for giving her pleasure. She will surely melt down.

Avoid being silent

Make sure that you gossip by calming your partner, moan, laugh and enjoy the act and see to it that your partner is turned on. So, spice up your foreplay.

Don’t ignore other parts of the body

It’s not only about penis or vagina. Just try and explore the other body parts. Kiss on the neck, back, ears and the other sensitive areas. Opt for using your tongue as well!

There should be no lack of communication

See to it that you communicate with your partner about what you want and how do you want it. Give your partner proper information or else your partner will fail to know about wants and needs.

MEN CAN HAVE FUN TOO

Just open your mind and try to enjoy foreplay. You might soon get addicted to it. After all, you are spending quality time with your partner and giving each other pleasure. Take your time and build it up. In fact, you can take as long as you want.

WOMEN CAN MAKE IT A DAY LONG AFFAIR

If you are a woman, you can indulge in foreplay mentally throughout the day. Think sexy thoughts. Get in tune with your sexuality. Think of what you want to do with your partner. This will increase your desire. Text your partner. Build up the anticipation. Your partner will be surprised with your enthusiasm when he initiates sex.

FOREPLAY CAN BE BETTER THAN SEX

Foreplay literally means ‘what comes before’. But it doesn’t have to be so. For some women, it is more pleasurable than sex itself. Also, some men might like oral sex or manual stimulation more. It can be an enjoyable activity for both men and women.