Their atlas says that if a man’s back pain is made worse by touching their toes or sitting for long periods of time, doggy-style sex is the best. @Shutterstock

Is your backache killing your sex life? Don’t worry, you are not alone. There are millions of people across the world who suffer from exactly the same condition. Most people with a lower back disorder suffer chronic pain for months after having sex. No wonder then that they prefer to abstain instead.

Now, finally studies are also being carried out by experts on this subject. And, for the first time, scientists have documented the way the spine moves during sex. Researchers say that they have discovered exactly why certain positions are better than others when it comes to avoiding back pain while having sex. University of Waterloo researchers say that, contrary to popular belief, spooning is not always the best sex position for those with a bad back. The journal Spine published this study.

Change position and technique to avoid pain, says study

For the purpose of the study, researchers used a combination of infrared and electromagnetic motion capture systems. They tracked how 10 couples’ spines moved when attempting five common sex positions. With the findings, researchers created an atlas or a set of guidelines which tell you different sex positions and thrusting techniques based on what movements trigger a patient’s pain.

Expert recommendation for pain-free sex

Researchers of the above-mentioned study say that ‘sex positions that are suitable for one type of back pain aren’t appropriate for another kind of pain’. Their atlas says that if a man’s back pain is made worse by touching their toes or sitting for long periods of time, doggy-style sex is the best. They also say that these men must use a hip-hinging motion rather than thrusting with their spines. But, of course, it may vary from person to person. What is good and pain-free for somebody may not be right for you. You must try and stick to a position that suits you best.

In response to the complaints of many backache patients that they experience elevated levels of pain during orgasm, they say that the abdominal and buttock was most active during an orgasm for men. The back muscles had nothing to do with it.