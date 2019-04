Depression can affect your life in numerous ways, but did you know it can also reduce your sex drive? Yes, that feeling of despair can wreak havoc in your bedtime activities as it makes you emotionally insecure about your significant other. Research shows that if you are suffering from chronic depression, you are likely to experience a common sexual problem like erectile dysfunction. Also, the drugs used to treat depression can also have a negative effect on your libido. A 2018 study published in SAGE did a survey with 106 participants. They were couples. It was found that in case of a couple where one partner or both were diagnosed with depression, there was a difficulty in the initiation of sexual interaction and decline in interest towards sex.

HOW DEPRESSION AFFECTS YOUR SEX LIFE?

When you are suffering from depression, you experience a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness. These negative emotions can last for several days to weeks, affecting your daily functionalities including your sex life. Your sexual desire originates from your brain. It tells your body to increase the blood flow to your sex organs through neurotransmitters (chemicals that work as your brain’s messengers). Depression affects these chemicals and makes it difficult for your brain to send signals to your sex organs, when you are about to get into the act. Here, we tell you how depression can affect your sexual life.

Curbs pleasure

In case you are suffering from depression, you will find it difficult to enjoy a good time with your partner on bed. The activities that once used to have you all charged up, now seems to be a gamut of difficult tasks. This lack of pleasure perception, medically known as anhedonia, is one of the main symptoms of depression. According to a 2012 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, which accounted for 1258 participants of both genders suffering from depression, anhedonia led to majority of the sexual problems in women while in men anxiety was the main culprit behind sexual dysfunction.

Erodes energy levels

When you are depressed, you either sleep for a long duration or you do not get enough sleep. While lack of sleep leads to fatigue, a longer-than-required snooze time triggers lethargy. Both are energy sappers and can rob you off your desire for sex and you will find yourself looking for excuses to avoid it. The usual excuses revolve around tiredness, long day at work, not feeling well, so on and so forth. Several studies also suggest irregular sleep habits can negatively impact your libido.

Affects your bonding

Depression can create a communication barrier between you and your partner. you will not be able to discuss your problems freely with each other. This often leads to misunderstanding and frustration between couples. In a 2015 study published in the journal Communication Monographs, the researchers mentioned that depression was the key reason behind poor communication, uncertainty and inability to maintain a steady relationship. The study accounted for 126 couples out of whom one or both partners were suffering from depression. It’s a no-brainer that poor bonding takes a toll on the sex life.

Induces self-doubt

Depression can make you doubt your own abilities. According to a study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, this psychological condition leads to increased emotions of fear and disgust. In case something goes wrong in your sex life, the depressed partner blames it on himself or herself. This will lead him or her to shell in, creating an emotional distance. Drifting apart mentally will negatively impact sex drive as well. Moreover, self doubt and guilt can bring down the confidence level of the depressed partner which can act as a foil to the libidinal pursuits.

HOW TO TREAT DEPRESSION-INDUCED SEXUAL PROBLEMS?



If you feel that your mounting depression is going hand in hand with your depleting sex drive, then give it a thought. Is there a link between the two? Well, experts and research make us believe that the answer is yes. In that case, consider consulting a psychologist and a sexologist as well to deal with your sexual dysfunction. Here, we tell you how to steer clear of the situation.

Go for psychological counselling

If you know that depression is making it difficult for you to have a good time with your partner, you must start working on your depression ASAP. Consulting a psychotherapist could be a good option. The psychotherapy sessions with him will help you manage the symptoms of your depression better. Also, when you are depressed, you are more likely to avoid having conversation with your partner about things that are bothering you (including sexual dysfunction). Your therapist will be able to help you open up to your partner.

Re-consider your medicines

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are the most common anti-depressant drugs prescribed by doctors. While these drugs can work wonders to state of mind, they can put a brake to your sex life. These drugs are known to bring down sexual desire and affect your orgasm (in both genders). But these side effects do not mean that you straightaway stop taking these medicines. You need to have a word with your doctor and ask for alternatives. He may prescribe you other antidepressants that don’t take a toll on your libido.

Make an appointment with a sexologist

Erectile dysfunction, lack of urge, and inability to reach orgasm are the most common sex-related outcomes of depression. That is why visiting a sex therapist could be a good option. He is equipped to help you with these physical problems. He will suggest ways to boost your desire, enhance lubrication (one of the most common culprits behind low libido), so on and so forth.