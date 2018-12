A relationship that is unfavourable to you or others, can be termed as a toxic relationship. The foundations of any relationship are established upon mutual admiration and respect, but can, become remarkably unhealthy, as time progresses. Thus, if you are involved in a toxic relationship, you will not be able to lead a productive life. It will snatch away your peace and bother you.

Toxic relationships can be a result of two polar opposite personalities. The incompatibility of the people involved in the relationship can cause toxicity. Moreover, the toxicity can also result due to the inability to communicate and establish healthy boundaries and conversations. Those who are toxic unaware of their own toxicity. Those people are too self-absorbed and preoccupied with their own emotions, interests and needs. So, one will have to get rid of the toxic relationship which is noxious, hazardous, unfavourable, unhealthy, poisonous, deadly and injurious. Here, we tell you about those warning signs which you should not ignore at all.

You are constantly keeping scores

If you are doing so then you are in a toxic relationship. Your relationship is not a game wherein you count the good and bad things you or your partner may have done. Just get over it and don’t try to settle scores.

Your relationship lacks trust

Any relationship is based on trust. But, if you find it missing in your relationship then this clearly indicates that you are in a toxic relationship. Hiding your vices, vital things which are related to money matters and cheating in the relationship can be a few reasons due to which you may lose trust in your partner. Hence, if you wish to fix the damage than the one who is responsible for it should try to sort out things and try and get the relationship back on right track.

You keep on arguing constantly

Arguments tend to happen in any relationship. But, not constantly. Those unpleasant arguments and exchange of words can wreak your relationship. If you find it difficult to stand each other or to communicate without fighting than it can be a cause of concern.

You are scared to discuss vital issues

Do you often fail to convey your partner about what is your cause of worry, you cannot speak up your mind or you don’t want to annoy your partner by discussing the issues which need immediate attention then you are doing it all wrong.

You don’t find your relationship interesting anymore

Do you tend to neglect your partner? If you are unaware of your partner’s whereabouts, or you don’t know when your partner is home then, you should think about it. This lack of interest can give a tough time to you.