This is question baffles both the genders. Men, and even women, believe that not having sex can help the vagina become tighter or even small. But before we can answer the question straight, you need to know some facts about the vagina. Remember, the muscles in your vagina are elastic by nature, any amount of stretching (read penetration) will not make a permanent dent that can rob its elasticity. Once the hymen breaks, the vagina contracts and relaxes during sex with adequate stimulation and gets back to its original state once the act is over. Well, that is how the vaginal muscles work in general.

But there is a catch, according to Sexual Health Physician & Medical Sex Therapist, Dr Vijaysarathi Ramanthan, just two years of constant sex can make the vagina loose to some extent. But that is not something you should lose your sleep over.

Sex and the vagina

As mentioned earlier, regular sex, like over a period of two years can make your vagina loose. But there is a way to keep your vaginal muscles intact that is by doing Kegel exercises to tighten your pelvic floor muscles. However, remember Kegels can only help you to some extent. Every body is different and so is every woman’s vagina. So how much Kegels can help you to keep your vagina tight or how sex can affect its elasticity is very subjective.

If you have abstained from sex for too long, your vagina just doesn’t tighten suddenly. In fact, if you face problems during penetration, there could be two reasons for the same: lack of vaginal lubrication or performance anxiety [1]. Lack of lubrication can lead to painful sex and anxiety (due to low body image or other sexual dysfunction) can make the muscles in your vagina constricted making penetration difficult. This might give an illusion that lack of sex has made the vagina tight. The solution to this is good foreplay and better lubrication which can help in sexual arousal and better penetration without giving the illusion of tightness.

If a woman doesn’t masturbate enough while abstaining from sex vaginal dryness can become a dampener in bed. The best one can do is to apply a lube or lubricator to fight this situation and make penetration easy rather than feel tight down there.

Reference

Seal, B. N., & Meston, C. M. (2007). ORIGINAL RESEARCH—WOMEN’S SEXUAL HEALTH: The Impact of Body Awareness on Sexual Arousal in Women with Sexual Dysfunction. The journal of sexual medicine, 4(4i), 990-1000.

Image source: Shutterstock