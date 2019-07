Once a taboo act, oral sex is what many couples either practice or want to indulge in. And, there are others too who feel it is a disgusting way to give pleasure. Oral sex is just a romantic way of expressing love for each other. There is nothing wrong in going down on your partner and giving him the orgasm of his life. It will only increase your bond and will also introduce some thrill in your sexual life.

Don’t you want to keep trying something new and naughty? Don’t you think that being normal is just another word for repeating the same old boring stuff? It can surely take the charm away from your intimate relationship? In most cases, it can.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring your partner close to you and hit the bed to try this outercourse. Not motivated yet? Well, then you need to go through an array of benefits that go hand-in-hand with oral sex. Read on to know about them.

HOW ORAL SEX BENEFITS YOUR BODY

Take a look and see how a simple yet intimate pleasurable act can be beneficial for your health.

Helps in having getting a better sleep

Are you struggling to get a nap? Have sleepless nights become a part of your daily schedule? Don’t worry. The treatment lies in your partner’s body. Caress his genital through your mouth and swallow the white genetic material. Yes, we are talking about semen. It contains melatonin, which is a chemical that is known to induce sleep and relaxation. You just need to bring it inside your body and you can do it even without intercourse.

Anti-aging

Are you fed up of your wrinkles and want to get rid of them? Are the anti-ageing creams not helping? If yes, move on to giving your partner a blow job. Not just for fun but to bid farewell to your wrinkles. Sperm contains a chemical called spermidine, which helps in ageing at a slower rate. You don’t need to apply it on your face like a cream. Just consume it and see the magic.

Relieves your stress

If you are going through a low phase or constantly feeling stressed or depressed, just hit the bed. Not kidding. Please your man with oral sex and see the magical effect it has on your mood. Sperm contains chemicals like oestrogen and oxytocin that are known to be the best anti-depressants and mood enhancers. This basically means that practicing oral sex can make you lively and happier.

Improves memory

Do you find it difficult to remember things? Do you suffer with constant memory loss and are too dependent on reminders? If your nodding is stating a yes, you just need to perform oral sex. Semen can actually help you out with your cognitive functions. Thinking how? Well, it is rich in nerve growth factor (NGF), which is significant for the growth, maintenance and survival of neurons. NGF can actually enhance your brains cognitive function and help you remember things. Also, it is jam-packed with various nutrients like vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, etc., which are known to improve cognitive function.

Relieves your pain

Containing oxytocin and endorphins, semen acts as an excellent pain killer. So, the next time you experience any kind of body ache, please your partner with oral sex. Oral fun can give you magical outcomes.

Controls blood pressure

According to a study published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology, swallowing your partner’s semen can make you tolerant to the proteins found in it and reduce your risk of preeclampsia (a pregnancy condition characterised by high blood pressure). The study also states that oral sex makes a woman’s pregnancy safer and more successful.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF ORAL SEX

Like any other thing, oral sex also comes with a few side-effects. So, the next time you think of performing it, make sure you keep both the pros and cons in mind. Here are some of the side-effects of swallowing sperm.

Causes HIV and other STDs

Indulging in oral sex with a person infected with HPV or other STDs, can make you susceptible to that infection. Semen is a potential carrier of these diseases. Not only this, if you have bleeding gums, lesions, and ulcers, the situation can become even worse. The virus and bacteria can easily transmit through cuts, openings, sores, and mucous membranes on the body. According to scientists in the field, high-risk strains of HPV can be transmitted through oral sex and potentially cause head, neck, and throat cancer, as well.

Herpes

Herpes is an infection caused by herpes simplex virus, which affects the external genitalia, anal region, and mucosal surfaces. Indulging in oral sex if your partner has this infection, can make you susceptible to it as well. So, it is advised to use a condom before giving a blow job to your man. It will save you from many health conditions and will give him pleasure as well.

Increases risk of developing gonorrhea

Oral sex is a possible medium of transmission of gonorrhea. Exposure to seminal fluid can give you this disease. Gonorrhea can also appear in the mouth and throat. Oral gonorrhea is characterised by sore throat, fever, redness in the throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, etc. This infection can be passed even if the penis does not go all the way into the vagina. Even if your mouth comes in contact with infected secretions or fluids, then transmission is possible.