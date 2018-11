You know, in reality getting a woman excited and orgasm, isn’t a cakewalk. For most women penetrative sex doesn’t give them that ultimate pleasure. Sometimes she might be faking it just to make you feel happy. Just because she isn’t asking your more don’t play spoilsport with her expectations. Here is how you can fake an orgasm to keep him happy.

Penetrative sex isn’t a guarantee for an awesome orgasm or even a promise that both of you will climax together. There could be a lot of reasons for a man climaxing early – smoking, sedentary life, stress all can make him fatigued during the act and climax early. Here are top five reasons why women fake an orgasm.

If you are leading a healthy life, have good sex with your partner and are in sync with each other’s need, it is still possible that you both might not climax together. If this happens, don’t be disappointed. Your love, affection, emotion or even manhood has nothing to do over here. It is just that her body is asking for a little more. So once you are done and have gained little energy after the exhaustive session but she is visibly unsatisfied and needs that nudge, work your fingers down there. Start with gentle strokes on her vagina and then gradually increase the pace. When you see her gasping for air and breathing heavily you know that you are on the right track. Just a few more strokes and you will see her orgasm like crazy and you will never mind this extra work.

Don’t try to judge your performance here, believe us you are doing a great job, but this little action might mean more public display of affection (genuine one) the next day and more love in form of hugs and kisses, we promise.