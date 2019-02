Sexual abstinence is surrounded by incredibly funny myths, thanks to our ignorance about the internal working of a woman’s body. So, it is not surprising that we come across innumerable tales about what happens to a woman’s body when she stops having sex after being sexually active for a while. In order to get your facts right about female sexual abstinence, you need to have an idea about what her body goes through while having sex.

“During foreplay, a woman’s heart rate and blood pressure start climbing, her skin becomes red, and there is a typical aroma to her breath. Also, the nipples may become erect and sensitive. Stimulation with fingers opens up the outer part of the vagina and leads to lubrication inside. This makes way for smooth penetration with penis. After ejaculation, she reaches sexual climax, orgasm,” explains Dr. Sanjay Ramanlal Kumawat, Sexologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

“Sex, in a way, drugs your whole body,” says Dr. Kumawat. The hormones that are released during a sexual intercourse make you happy and strengthens your bonding with your partner. So, when you stop having sex, both your body and mind react to the sudden cessation. Here, we bust the most common myths about female sexual abstinence.

Myth: A woman develops a new hymen after she stops having sex

Fact: This is a biological impossibility. Hymen is a thin membrane surrounding the opening of the vagina, which is present from the time of a woman’s birth. It is usually broken during her first intercourse. Tampons and involvement in high intensity sports can also be the cause behind your hymen getting torn. However, this membrane can be restored through plastic surgery.

Myth: A prolonged break from sex robs your vagina off its elasticity forever

Fact: Abstinence from sex for a while may make your vagina a little tight. But it will get back the original elasticity again, if you haven’t hit menopause. The hormone oestrogen is secreted amply when a woman is sexually active, lending elasticity and lubrication to her vagina. A prolonged break from sex depletes the levels of this hormone leading to temporary dryness and low elasticity in the vagina of a premenopausal woman. However, if you have hit menopause, chances of permanent loss of vaginal elasticity increase, because your body produces insufficient oestrogen. But the good news is, menopausal women can consult their gynaecologists for suggestions on safe lubricants available in the market.

Myth: Your libido takes a dip

Fact: Being on a sex break is not likely to take a toll on your libido. You will feel the urge as earlier when you get into the act again. However, you may feel a little discomfort in terms of vaginal elasticity while having sex after long. But this is temporary. In case of menopausal women, it takes longer to get back the lubrication and elasticity. So, they will take quite a while to reach the level of sexual.

Myth: You are not going to be wet again

Fact: Just like all the other myths, another misconception about abstinence is very common: Vagina dries up for good. But the fact is, it won’t. You can expect normal arousal and lubrication when you become sexually active again. However, menopausal women may find it difficult to get both, owing to the lack of oestrogen hormones.

With inputs from Juhi Kumari