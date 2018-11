A great sexual chemistry with your partner also comes to your mind when someone asks you to describe the perfect relationship other than security, common interests, trust, etc. Sex is a healthy thing that must exist between each couple. Wanting amazing sexual chemistry is not at all wrong. As we all know that every living being has basic interests such as thirst, hunger, sexual urges, etc. Humans are designed to procreate and procreation and that happens through having sexual intercourse. It is a basic instinct to have a sexual intercourse desire. Sexual intercourse can be fun, pleasurable and can strengthen the bond between the partners apart from the reproductive functions. However, there are several other health benefits of having sex regularly.

Look younger

In a psychology conference, Dr David Weeks, a clinical neuropsychologist at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, revealed that his extensive research had found older men and women with an active sex life looked much younger than their actual age. In fact, according to his study if the couple gets involved in healthy sex then the anti-ageing benefits become stronger.

Boost fertility

According to various studies, the better your sperm will be if you make love more often. Have sex at least twice a week to keep your sperm fresh if you are trying to have a baby. To boost the chances of conceiving frequent sex has also been found helpful. Regular sex also regulates the period cycle and helps to balance the woman’s hormones.

Banish depression

Sex causes your brain to release feel-good chemicals that boost your levels of the happy hormone, serotonin. After sex people generally smile or feel happy because the levels of serotonin go up. According to a study done by psychologist Gordon Gallup in the American Archives Of Sexual ­Behavior, women who go without sex for a longer period are more depressed than the women who are sexually active.