As we know, the impact of coronavirus is not limited to the respiratory system. It can lead to several complications, including fertility. A new study has finally found a link between coronavirus and male fertility. According to the study published in the Justus Liebig University Giessen, Germany found that severe cases of COVID-19 can impact the quality of sperm quality, thus affecting male fertility. Another study published in the Asian Journal of Urology found that SARS-CoV-2 could impact a men's reproductive health, including spermatogenic failure.

Ways To Increase Male Fertility Naturally

Although some studies have shown the negative impact of the coronavirus on male fertility, researchers said that more research is needed to draw definite conclusions. Meanwhile, there are certain things you could do to improve sperm count. Also Read - Vitamins and potential antivirals might be able to combat COVID-19

Exercise

We can’t stress the importance of exercise enough. Not only does it helps boost testosterone levels, but it also improves the quality of life. A study published in the European Journal of Applied Psychology, men who exercise regularly have higher testosterone levels and better semen quality as compared to men who don’t exercise. Also Read - COVID-19 tests should be made available at point-of-care and in labs in all countries: WHO

Vitamin C

You probably know that vitamin C is an important nutrient that helps boost the immune system, but did you know that it is good for male fertility? Some studies have shown that including vitamin C can help improve fertility. It has also been reported that vitamin C supplements also enhanced sperm count and motility (body’s ability to move food through its digestive tract).

Do Not Stress

Studies have found that elevated cortisol levels (stress hormone) can have a negative effect on testosterone. Managing stress by exercising, spending time with your loved ones, meditating, and walking in nature can help.

Fenugreek Or Methi

A popular culinary ingredient, fenugreek contains properties that improve sexual health. A study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism studied the data of 30 men. They concluded that men who included fenugreek in their diet experienced a significant increase in testosterone levels and strength. Another study showed that consuming fenugreek regularly can help improve libido, sexual performance and strength.

Ashwagandha

A traditional medicinal herb, ashwagandha may boost testosterone levels, thus improving male fertility. Several studies have shown that ashwagandha supplements can help better sperm count, sperm motility, and antioxidant status, all of which is good for male fertility.

Some Other Tips To Boost Male Fertility

While the above methods may help, some lifestyle changes may help too. Here are some tips that might help.