Is Your Contraception Pill 100% Adequate? Explains Gynecologist

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Contraception isn't a topic you'd expect to discuss with your mother over dinner or chinwag with your colleagues at work. It doesn't quite cut the mustard for kosher conversation and, most often, becomes a topic best explored between you and Google. But the truth is that it is the most effective when trying to avoid a conception. And while each form of contraception has its advantages, the other side of the coin is seldom talked about. Know everything about contraceptive pills by Dr Pooja C Thukral, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.
Barring a few exceptions, your fertility will return to its optimal level when you stop using contraceptives. While contraceptives don't affect your fertility, many other factors do. The emergency contraceptive pill is, as it says, used in an untoward event of failure to use a contraceptive/ breakage of a condom. The morning-after drugs are adequate, with a 60-94% prevention rate. The sooner, the better.
The time between pill consumption and intercourse determines the effectiveness of emergency contraceptives. Levonorgestrel, or the Plan-B one-step emergency contraception pill, interferes with the eggs' fertilisation. Levonorgestrel is most effective when taken immediately, within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse. It is now recommended as the first choice of hormonal emergency contraception.
Follow us on