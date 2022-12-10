Is Your Contraception Pill 100% Adequate? Explains Gynecologist

Know everything about contraceptive pills by Dr Pooja C Thukral.

Contraception isn't a topic you'd expect to discuss with your mother over dinner or chinwag with your colleagues at work. It doesn't quite cut the mustard for kosher conversation and, most often, becomes a topic best explored between you and Google. But the truth is that it is the most effective when trying to avoid a conception. And while each form of contraception has its advantages, the other side of the coin is seldom talked about. Know everything about contraceptive pills by Dr Pooja C Thukral, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Doesn't Birth Control Lower Your Chances Of Conception?

Barring a few exceptions, your fertility will return to its optimal level when you stop using contraceptives. While contraceptives don't affect your fertility, many other factors do. The emergency contraceptive pill is, as it says, used in an untoward event of failure to use a contraceptive/ breakage of a condom. The morning-after drugs are adequate, with a 60-94% prevention rate. The sooner, the better.

The Magic Pill!

The mechanism of pills is to delay ovulation or prevent ovulation. However, if the medicine is taken after the fertilisation of sperm with egg, the drug will not work, and hence the pregnancy occurs. The tablet should be accessible to all women who have initiated sexual activity so that it can be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex. It is not a standard method of contraception hence the name EMERGENCY. Discuss with your doctor options for contraception like pills/injections/IUDs/ condoms/ rings. No tests are required before taking the pill. However, after taking the drug, periods are delayed by more than one week, and if there is bleeding or unusual irregular bleeding, you must visit your doctor.

For obese or overweight women, the morning-after pill may not be as effective. A copper intrauterine contraceptive device, or coil, is a good option for them. . An intrauterine device is a T-shaped contraption made of copper, inserted into the uterus as a long-term contraceptive tool. It doesn't mean that they cannot take the pills. However, the IUCD prevents sperm migration, making the uterine environment unfavourable for implantation. The pregnancy rate reported with copper IUD is 0-2%.

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

‍The time between pill consumption and intercourse determines the effectiveness of emergency contraceptives. Levonorgestrel, or the Plan-B one-step emergency contraception pill, interferes with the eggs' fertilisation. Levonorgestrel is most effective when taken immediately, within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse. It is now recommended as the first choice of hormonal emergency contraception.