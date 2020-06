Contraceptives are an important part of a woman’s life. Use of contraception helps empower women and girls by enabling them to take control of their health and wellness. Contraceptives are more important in India, given that half of all pregnancies are unintended in the country. A 2017 study published in Lancet stated that almost half of India’s 48.1 million pregnancies in 2015 were unintended. An unintended pregnancy refers to pregnancy that is either mistimed or unwanted. The rate of unintended pregnancy was estimated at 70.1 per 1,000 women in India. Also Read - 3 Natural birth control methods to prevent unwanted pregnancy during lockdown

Usecontraceptivesis the best way to prevent unwanted pregnancy but many women fail to do so as there are a lot of misconceptions about birth control methods. Here are a few myths about contraception which need to be busted.

MYTH: The birth control pill must be taken at an exact time every day

FACT: Most birth control pills are effective so long as they're taken every day, no matter what time. However, it can be useful to take your pill at the same time every day so that it becomes a habit, but it isn't medically important. But, there is only one exception which is the progestin-only minipill, which must be taken every day within the same three hour window to remain effective.

MYTH: You may need a break from hormonal contraception

FACT: Hormonal contraception is a powerful medication, but it is still safe. So long as you are not at risk for developing hormonal contraception-related health conditions, it’s safe for you to stay on birth control for years at a time.

MYTH: Birth control makes you gain weight

FACT: There is no link between hormonal birth control and sustained weight gain. Weight gain is a common immediate side effect of hormonal birth control, but it is mostly just water weight which will get flushed out with your next cycle. Hormonal birth control makes you retain fluid differently, but it doesn’t permanently change your appetite.

MYTH: Birth control can affect your fertility

FACT: Whether you’ve been on the pill for one month or many years, you can get pregnant after you stop taking it in case you don’t have any fertility issues. As per experts, there are several reasons for fertility issues, but hormonal birth control is not one of them.

MYTH: It is unhealthy to use birth control to skip your period

FACT: Birth control is healthy to use continuously. Though periods can prove to be useful to track your fertility, they aren’t medically necessary. If you want, you can successfully skip your period for years using hormonal birth control.

MYTH: Condoms diminish pleasure

FACT: However, condoms can diminish pleasure for some, but most of the people don’t feel the difference. There are actually lots of pleasure-enhancing condoms which are available in the market, with different sizes, materials, flavours and brands to choose from. And also, condoms are the only form of contraception that prevents the spread of STIs.