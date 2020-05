Contraceptive pills are considered the best option for birth control and it is being said that you won’t get pregnant if you consume it at the same time everyday. Many women believe it as an effective, safe and a simple method to rely on when they don’t want to conceive. According to a 2018 report published by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, almost 47 million women aged between 15-49 reported use of contraceptives and out of which 12.6% used the pill. Also Read - Say ‘yes’ to contraceptives, save the planet

Not just birth control, but contraceptive pills have been linked to several other health benefits. These pills may help reduce painful menstrual cramps, decrease excess blood flow and even help clear acne from your skin. However, there are several other lesser known facts about birth control pills that must know.

Birth control pill has side effects

Consider your medical history before choosing contraceptives to prevent possible side effects. For instance, birth control pills are not recommended for smokers. They are also not safe for people who've had a history of migraines, diabetes, stroke or heart disease. This is because the ingredients present in the pills may increase the risk of blood clots and high blood pressure. These pills may also cause weight gain, excessive bleeding, nausea, bloating, etc. Therefore, don't forget to talk to a health care expert before deciding to have birth control pills.

The type of birth control pill matters

Women’s body tends to fluctuate hormonally during their 20s, 30s, 40s and so on. Therefore, there is no specific time for the side effects of the pill to start and end. So, if you notice some changes in your body like excessive weight gain or any other hormonal change then it’s not the pill it is your body which is going through hormonal changes. You can switch birth control methods as your lifestyle and body changes. For example, if you are a smoker, or your age is around 35 years or you are at a high risk for breast cancer,choose contraceptives with lower hormone levels. However, we’ll still recommend you to consult your doctor before making any big changes in your regime.

Don’t take the ‘time’ lightly

Once you’ve had unprotected sex, don’t completely rely on the contraceptive pills as they only work before a specific time. If you consume the pills after a day or two, it may mess up with your hormones and cause excessive bleeding, headaches and emotional changes. So, don’t be careless and have the pill on time.

You can switch to other options

Contraceptive pills may work wonders but there are several other options you can switch to if you are looking for birth control methods. Some of them being male condoms, non-oral hormonal contraceptives (same as your regular contraceptive pill but with lesser side effect rate), injections (effective for three months), Intrauterine device (hormone-free copper or synthetic progestin devices that are surgically inserted into the cervix).

Condom is the best option

Condoms are the safest mode of birth control as well as the only contraceptives which give you protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Therefore, don’t forget to wear a condom before having sex.