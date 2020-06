Lockdown implementations in the country and all around the world are causing major disruptions in the contraceptive supply chains. Large manufacturers of contraceptives in India had to halt their production or operate at reduced capacity. Production of intrauterine devices, IUDs, in India has also come to a standstill. Also, the closures of borders and other restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 have affected the shipping and distribution of contraceptives. Delays in the production and delivery of contraceptive supplies in the market have led to stock-outs of contraceptives at many places. If you can’t get contraceptives at this time, you can go for natural methods to prevent pregnancy. Also Read - Not ready for a baby? 6 ways to prevent unintended pregnancy

However, experts have advised to avoid sex during COVID-19 as some studies have suggested that COVID-19 maybe transmitted through sexual intercourse. According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, traces of new coronavirus were found in the semen of several patients with COVID-19 and those who recovered, suggesting that COVID-19 might be able to be sexually transmitted. However, if you're still planning to have sex and do not wish to become pregnant, then here are a few natural birth control methods you can try during the lockdown.

Calendar rhythm method

The calendar rhythm method is all about calculating a woman's fertile period on the calendar. Based on your 12 previous menstrual cycles, you may subtract 8 days from your shortest menstrual cycle to determine the first fertile day, and 11 days from your longest menstrual cycle to determine your last fertile day. You can then calculate a total number of days during which you may ovulate. If you have irregular menstrual cycles, then there will be a greater number of days during which you may get pregnant.

The calendar method is only about 80% effective in preventing pregnancy and when used alone, it is considered outdated and ineffective.

Basal body temperature method

The basal body temperature (BBT) method is based upon a woman’s temperature which drops 12 to 24 hours before an egg is released from her ovary and then suddenly rises once again as the egg releases. But this temperature difference is not very large. It is less than 1 degree F (about a half degree C) when the body is at rest. This method requires that you take your temperature every morning before getting out of bed. A special thermometer that is more accurate and sensitive than a typical oral thermometer must be used to note the variations. This must be done every month. In order to use the basal body temperature as birth control, you should refrain from having sex from the time your temperature drops until at least 48 to72 hours after your temperature increases again.

Mucus inspection method

The presence or absence of a particular type of cervical mucus that a woman produces in response to estrogen is what the mucus inspection method depends upon. A woman will generate larger amounts of more watery mucus than usual just before release of an egg from her ovary. This egg-white cervical mucus (EWCM) stretches for up to an inch when pulled apart. You can learn to recognize differences in the quantity and quality of your cervical mucus by examining its appearance on your underwear. You can even gently remove a sample of mucus from the vaginal opening using two fingers. If you want you can have intercourse between the time of the last menstrual period and the time of change in the cervical mucus. During this period, it is recommended that you have sex only every other day. If you do not wish to become pregnant, you should not have sexual intercourse at all for 3 to 4 days after noticing the change in your cervical mucus.