Any medical intervention which prevents a pregnancy from occurring in case of unprotected sexual intercourse is a contraceptive method. Then what is emergency contraception? “Essentially, emergency contraception is an emergency measure taken to prevent pregnancy when a regular method of contraception fails. The key word here is ‘regular method’. Emergency contraception cannot be your regular method of contraception!! It is not right for your body, and will not work effectively. Often time’s young and older women alike rely on emergency contraceptive pills as their primary method of contraception, which, as expected, results in frequent failures and accidental pregnancies. Emergency contraceptive pills should only be used when your routine contraception method of choice has failed for e.g. condom burst or missed daily oral contraceptive pills or if some other medication is likely to reduce the efficacy of your pills etc,” says Dr Neha Karve, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital. Dr Karve highlights its methods and side-effects.

Methods of emergency contraception

Emergency contraceptive pill: This is what is commonly known as the ‘morning after pill’. It is basically a high dose of hormones that interfere with the normal hormonal cycle of the body and prevent an egg from being released from the ovaries during the cycle. However, it is obvious that it will be of no benefit if an egg has been already released from the ovary prior to taking the pill! Also, it will not be of benefit if taken more than once during a single menstrual cycle! Importantly, it must be taken within 72 hours of unprotected intercourse.

Intrauterine Device (IUD): When inserted within 120 hours (5 days) of unprotected intercourse, this has the highest efficacy of preventing your pregnancy. It works by preventing the implantation of the early pregnancy inside the uterus. It also has the added benefit of continued contraceptive protection till it is kept inside,” explains Dr Karve.

Side-effects

“Emergency contraception should be used only as ‘incidental’ use, in case an ongoing method of contraception has failed. Some women might experience nausea and vomiting after consuming an emergency contraceptive pill. If vomiting occurs within 3 hours of taking a pill, a repeat dose will be required. There can be some menstrual disturbances expected like delayed or prolonged period,” says Dr Karve.