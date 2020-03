Imagine, when even the slightest ill health can change the dynamics of your relationship, what may happen if he or she is diagnosed with some chronic illness. @Shutterstock

Illnesses come without any warning. It can happen to anybody, anytime. But it can be really distressing if it happens to your partner. You may be in a relationship. Everything is going fine when suddenly you may have to face the fact that your partner is unwell. This is even more distressing if your partner has any chronic health condition. Imagine, when even the slightest ill health can change the dynamics of your relationship, what may happen if he or she is diagnosed with some chronic illness.

Suddenly, you have to change the way you look at and deal with your relationship. You become the caregiver. Romance is put on the back burner for some time and you concentrate wholly on getting your partner up and about on his or her feet. This can take a toll on your relationship if you are not strong. This is a challenge that can lead to rough times. But you can overcome this with love and compassion.

Let us see how you can tide over this difficult time and deal with your partner’s chronic illness with ease.

Communication is the key

You have to understand that this is something that your partner is also going through. Be open about your feelings and thoughts. Get to know what your partner is feeling or going through. This will help you empathise with your partner and you will be able to deal with the situation in a better manner.

Have a support group

Reach out to friends and family. When things get tough, talk to them. This will help you get a hold over your feelings. It will also act as a respite from the daily stress of taking care of a sick person. You can also encourage your partner to reach out to friends and people he or she can talk to. This will keep feelings of depression and loneliness away.

Bring the past up

When things get too much, revisit the past. Think of all the good times you have shared and the jokes you have laughed over. Remember that the only constant in life in change. This phase too will pass. Just don’t forget your love for each other. Talk to your partner with love and about things that matter to both of you. This will definitely help you cope better with your partner’s chronic illness.