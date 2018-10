Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease which you can get due to bacteria ‘chlamydia trachomatis’ and it is not a virus, so it spreads through direct contact with an infected individual. It is most commonly seen amongst teens and young adults. Chlamydia tends to infect the mucous membranes of your body and is contracted through unprotected vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected partner.

Women who suffer from it may exhibit symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, vaginal bleeding, lower back pain, abdominal pain, they may bleed after intercourse, they may experience burning sensation while urinating and excessive vaginal discharge.

Men may exhibit symptoms like painful urination, penile discharge, swelling of the testicles and itching around the penis tip. Your doctor will help you to tackle it. But, you can also opt for these home remedies.