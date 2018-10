The increase in age generally has a direct relation with lowered libido and sexual drive amongst men and women therefore; there might be some complications while conceiving the second baby. © Shutterstock

Infertility refers to a condition wherein a couple are unable to conceive a baby without consuming any contraceptive or birth control pills. “This could be due to numerous parameters like lifestyles, habits, genetic conditions, blocked tubes, lower quality of sperms etc. Whereas, secondary infertility is the incapability to carry a baby after becoming parents once. It is the problem or the failure when the couple tries to conceive the second baby,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.

Infertility is often very helpless and stressful for the couple as they might have wanted and imagined an extended family and could have never ever thought of going infertile after giving the birth to the first baby. It can often lead the first baby to many unanswered questions if the child is not mature enough to understand various processes of the reproductive cycle. Dr Bakshi lists out the causes and treatment of secondary infertility.

Causes of Secondary Infertility

The increase in age generally has a direct relation with lowered libido and sexual drive amongst men and women therefore; there might be some complications while conceiving the second baby. Also, the quality and quantity of sperms is also affected by age which has a vital role to play in forming the foetus.

The blockage in the fallopian tubes of the women obstructs the eggs reaching down to the uterus from the ovaries which also obstruct the formation of the baby.

Being underweight and overweight are important contributory factors to secondary infertility. Issues with weight can affect the parents. The ovulatory dysfunctions, inefficiency in sperm production and erectile problems subsidise secondary infertility.

Lifestyle changes like smoking and alcohol also affect the fertility levels among the parents. It is very important for the human body to function in a proper routine and undertake healthy lifestyle habits along with intake of fruits and vegetables.

The presence of endometriosis and fibroids in the uterus of the women disturbs their reproductive capacities as these tissues are often very painful and incapacitate the women to conceive.

Diabetes, thyroid, effect of consuming excessive medicines, poor nutrition, sexually transmitted infections, environmental changes, exposure to heat, retrograde ejaculation, clotting disorders, complications in the prior pregnancy also result in secondary infertility.

Treatments

The treatment options available for secondary infertility are as follows: