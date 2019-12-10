Many people today prefer to go in for a hook-up instead of dating and nurturing a relationship. Hook-up is a casual sexual encounter between strangers or brief acquaintances. They flirt and may progress to kissing and sexual intercourse. But there is no commitment from either side. It is generally though that men prefer these casual sex encounters. Women are more coy when it comes to sex with a complete stranger. But if a research from the Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz in Germany is to be believed, women are as interested in casual sex as men are. Researchers surveyed 60 heterosexual men and women in a lab. All participants were under the impression that the survey was for an online dating site.

Researchers saw that women were equally interested in casual sex as the male participants. But all this depended on crucial factors like women’s safety concerns, no social stigma and absence of potential danger. Researchers saw that if these factors are solved, women do not have a problem having sex with strangers if they are attractive enough. So, if you are a liberated and sexually active woman, take solace in knowing that you are not alone. Go ahead and enjoy casual sex without any guilt. But, follow these six tips to help you stay healthy, sexy and free:

Precautions to take

You do need to take some precautions when you indulge in one night stands. It also pays to take care of your health. Eat nutritious foods that help to boost stamina and keep fit by indulging in a regular exercise routine. Avoid toxic potential partners who use sex as a weapon and wield their carnal prowess to intimidate you.

Use your cell phone wisely. Avoid oversharing on social media so that you don’t become an easy target for unsavory elements, or risk being ‘outed’ at your workplace. Slut shaming is a very real thing, and you don’t want any part of that. If you’re going through a dry spell and can’t seem to hook up with a desirable partner, take charge, and instead of settling for less-than-ideal mates, just turn to intimate toys. Safe, discreet and no-nonsense, they’re also a whole lot of fun.

Celebrate your body, and as long as you’re healthy and happy, don’t let anyone dictate how sexy you can or cannot be. Age is just a number, and with research proving that women crave more sex as they grow older, don’t resist the idea of dating younger men who can keep up with your sex drive.

Text sourced from zliving.com