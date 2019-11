Well, you know about dust allergy, cold allergy, peanut butter allergy, so on and so forth. But have you ever heard of sex allergy? Turns out that sex can give you allergy too! Recently, a 46-year-old woman has been reported to have nearly died from an allergic reaction triggered by a session of sex with her husband. According to the case report published in the American Journal of Medicine, titled “Almost Killed by Love: A Cautionary Coital Tale”, the woman suffered from a sudden and severe allergic reaction caused by a medicine in her husband’s semen.

After sex, the woman complained of feeling itchy in hands and feet, shortness of breath, dizziness and diarrhoea. Initially the doctors put her on IV drip as they believed she was suffering from sepsis triggered by low blood pressure. But later on, it was revealed that it was in fact an anaphylactic shock (allergic reaction). An allergy is the hypersensitivity of your body’s immune system to otherwise substances found in the surroundings. Allergic reactions are normally triggered by cold, dust, foods, so on and so forth. But sex allergy is a reality. Here, we tell you how a sexual encounter can give you allergies.

Seminal fluid allergy

Semen is a liquid secreted by men. Though rare, semen allergy in women is mostly caused by the proteins and other substances present in the semen. You can be allergic to a particular man’s semen or semen in general. Semen allergy can also be triggered by antibiotics that your man is on. It may get transmitted to you during sex. Typical symptoms of seminal fluid allergy include itching in the vagina, burning sensation hours after sex, swelling of tissue, asthma, anaphylaxis, and angioedema (swelling of the area beneath the skin). The best way to deal with it is to avoid contact with semen by using condoms.

Latex allergy

Latex is a special type of rubber that is used to make condoms and other sex toys. Allergy from latex is perhaps the most common allergy triggered by sexual intercourse and the most dangerous too. It can occur in both men and women. Allergic reaction to latex is typically triggered when this material comes in contact with skin. Symptoms of latex allergy include rash, itching, burning sensation, trouble breathing and anaphylaxis. These symptoms can appear within seconds of contact with latex. Treatment for this allergy is avoiding condoms with latex, and switch to other alternatives.

Lube allergy

Lubricants used for sexual intercourse are filled with ingredients such as benzocaine, lidocaine, L-Arginine, nitrosamines or nonoxyl-9 that can cause an allergic reaction. Symptoms of allergy from a lube include itching, burning, swelling, and rashes. Apart from allergy, these substances can cause yeast infections as well. The way to diagnose a lube allergy is to stop using it for some time and notice if the reaction has faded away or not.

Post-orgasmic illness syndrome (POIS)

Post-orgasmic illness syndrome, also known as post-ejaculatory illness syndrome is an extremely rare condition which causes an allergic reaction following ejaculation. The cause of this condition is currently unknown, but some researchers claim that it is due to the presence of some proteins semen. Symptoms of POIS include fatigue, fever, irritation, dizziness, diarrhea, chest tightness, wheezing and even loss of consciousness in rare cases. There is no definite treatment for POIS, but some people have been treated with anti-allergy and other medications.