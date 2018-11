A straightforward answer to this question is no. Having frequent sex doesn’t have an effect on the sperm count unless the man has fertility issues. There are various studies that say regular sex can boost sperm health and increase chances of pregnancy too. But for all men who are taking this bit of advice seriously, here is the catch: If you have low sperm count then frequent ejaculation can affect chances of conception. Here are five everyday habits that can lower a man’s sperm count.

Sex and sperm count

If you and your partner have been trying for a baby for a while and your reports suggest a low sperm count chances are frequent sex is delaying the pregnancy. Each time a man has sex and ejaculates; his sperm count is going to go down. It takes some time for the body to replenish this count. This time period depends from one person to the other. It can take anywhere between 24 to 48 hours for the sperms to form and up the count. A waiting period of 36 hours between two intercourses is suggested to increase chances of conception.

If the sperm count is already in the low range, frequent sex before the ovulation can lead to further drop and hamper the chances of conception. One advice that is usually given to men who have low sperm count is to not have too much sex before the ovulation days. Here is how you can track your woman’s ovulation days.

Ejaculation and sperm quality

There are various studies where researchers tried to explore the relationship between frequent ejaculation and sperm count and quality. One study published in the journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology in the year 2015 collected semen samples from men who were asked to ejaculate for a period of two weeks every day. It was seen that total sperm count and seminal volume per ejaculation declined and remained decreased for the duration of the daily ejaculation period. However, conventional parameters such as sperm concentration, motility, progressive motility, morphology, vitality and functional parameters such as sperm plasma membrane integrity, mitochondrial membrane potential and DNA fragmentation was not significantly affected and remained similar to the initial measurement throughout the daily ejaculation period. The study thus concluded that there was no major clinical effect on sperm parameters even though the total sperm count decreased consistently [1].

Another study published in the journal Translational Andrology and Urology took into consideration 20 men aged between 23 to 33 years and were asked to ejaculate for 14 consecutive days after a 3 to 5 days abstinence period. Semen samples were collected at the beginning of the study (day 1) and then on days 3, 7 and 14. It was noticed that there was a significant decrease in mean semen volume, total motile count (TMC) and sperm concentration during the study period without significant changes in motility or morphology, which means there was no change in the DNA structure of the sperms. This study concluded that a short period of abstinence followed by daily copulation around ovulation maximised the number of sperm available to optimize conception.

While this study didn’t take into account men who have low sperm count but did make it clear that abstinence from frequent sex before ovulation helps to increase the woman’s chances of conception. This holds true especially if the man has low sperm count.

Reference:

[1] Mayorga-Torres, B. J. M., Camargo, M., Agarwal, A., Du Plessis, S. S., Cadavid, Á. P., & Maya, W. D. C. (2015). Influence of ejaculation frequency on seminal parameters. Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, 13(1), 47.

[2] Welliver, C., Benson, A. D., Frederick, L., Leader, B., Tirado, E., Feustel, P., … & Köhler, T. S. (2016). Analysis of semen parameters during 2 weeks of daily ejaculation: a first in humans study. Translational andrology and urology, 5(5), 749.

Image source: Shutterstock