Sex can help you to live longer, fight health issues like cold and de-stress you by enhancing your mood. You must be knowing that dark chocolate and ginger and many more can help you to increase your sex drive while there are certain foods which can lower your sex drive. Yes, you have heard it right! So, here we tell you about the foods which you should limit to keep that spark alive in the bedroom.

You should say no to the foods which are high in saturated fats: If you like to indulge in fried foods like French fries, bhajiyas and so on, then you are doing it all wrong. The foods loaded with saturated fat can lead to clogged arteries, improper blood flow, diabetes, high blood pressure and so on, which in turn can affect your libido. So, to maintain a good sex life, you should bid adieu to foods with saturated fats. You should say no to colas: Do you know that drinking colas can affect your sex life? Yes, we are not kidding here! Artificial sweeteners such as aspartame can affect your serotonin levels. Since low serotonin levels can lower your libido. So, avoid sipping on sodas. You should say no to alcohol: Boozing can lower your testosterone and result into higher estrogen levels. Hence, this can affect your libido. It can decrease your sexual desire and you will find it difficult to get into action. You should say no to sugar: It can take a toll on your waistline as well as bedroom time. You will be shocked to know that high sugar levels can give a tough time to the gene which controls your sex hormone. You should cut down on coffee: That caffeine can be bad for your sex life. It can increase your anxiety and can destroy your libido. So, limit your caffeine to boost your libido.