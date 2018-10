You don’t have to always share everything with your partner for maintaining a healthy and smooth relationship. In fact, it is essential that you keep certain things in your secret closet for a fulfilling relationship, say experts. Too much honesty may not work well when it comes to mending your relationship. You either don’t reveal certain things at all, or you wait for the right moment and mood to open up. The latest trend shows that couples who do not tell all but still maintain a trustworthy, fulfilling relationship live better lives. Here’s all about top three secrets for which you need to flex your mind muscles and sensitivity before revealing them to your partner.

Impotence: In case you fake orgasm before your partner, cut it from now on. Sexual performance and ability play a crucial role in all relationships and lack of libido and sexual interest in partners are as normal as any other ailments. All you need to do is visit your caregiver or consult a doctor regarding the problems you are facing in your sex life, rather than keeping it a secret and pretending before your partner.

About an affair: Do not spill beans about an ongoing affair before your long-term partner. That might be catastrophic for your steady relationship. Citing existing relationship problems as an excuse for the affair could be the last nail to the coffin of your relationship. In case you decide to reveal an affair or some existing fantasy to your partner, take time and approach in a way that will act as a healing balm to your current relationship.

Financial debt: You should never keep your partner in dark about your loans. You got to realise that your partner has all rights to choose between going through the mental and financial trauma of your debt or not. Moreover, lying about debt can aggravate complications in your relationship. Be absolutely honest in this case and reveal to her all that you have and all you need to repay. You will get more respect and support from your partner in that case.