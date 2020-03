Most women are convinced that they can never be wrong. This same attitude comes to play in the bedroom too. But there may be many things that you are not doing right. And, maybe your partner is just too polite to point this out to you. But you need to wake up and recognize the fact that you may be going wrong in many things when you are with your partner. Otherwise it can cause serious relationship problems. Here, we take you through a list of things you are probably doing wrong. Go through them and see if you need to change your behavior or attitude. This will help you avoid some common bedroom mistakes that most women make.

You never say what you want

If you never articulate your needs, your partner will not know what pleases you. He is not a mind reader. So, if you want him to do anything special, just tell his. This will bring both of you closer to each other.

You pretend to be unaffected

The is one bedroom mistake you cannot afford to make. Okay, you are uncomfortable displaying your emotions. But if you are with your partner, why do you have to hide your emotions? Just try baring your soul to him. You will be surprised by his reaction. In fact, it will bring the two of you closer to each other.

You fake orgasms

This is really not done, and your partner will feel terrible if he ever finds out. Instead try to be frank and be honest always. There is nothing to be ashamed of. It will only further strengthen your relationship and bring you close to each other. So, make honesty your best policy in the bedroom.

You are too shy

This is one bedroom mistake that can put your partner off. Nobody wants a shy bedroom partner. Though it may work for some, most men want an equal partner with a mind of her own. So if you are too shy, it can act as a put off for your partner. Therefore, try to be more forthcoming and less shy in the bedroom. This will bring you two closer.