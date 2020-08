You need proper blood flow to the penis to achieve and maintain an erection. If you are facing any issue with this, get your blood pressure checked. @Shutterstock

Excess sodium intake is not good for health. It can lead to many chronic health conditions including hypertension and heart disease. A study at The Institute of Environmental Medicine (IMM), Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, says that high sodium intake may also be linked to an increased risk of developing both type 2 diabetes and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults. Researchers saw an average 43 per cent increase in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes for each extra gram of sodium consumed per day. This was published in Diabetologia. But did you know that extra salt can also affect your performance between the sheets? Yes, that’s right. Also Read - Reverse erectile dysfunction without medications: Know how

SODIUM INTAKE AND SEXUAL PERFORMANCE OF MEN

Extra salt intake can lead to high blood pressure. If you have this condition, you are at risk of clogged arteries and blood vessel damage. This, in turn, can reduce blood flow in your body, including to your pelvic area. If this happens, there will be hampered blood flow to the pelvis. This is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction. You need proper blood flow to the penis to achieve and maintain an erection. If you are facing any issue with this, get your blood pressure checked. Also Read - Hypertension can give you erectile dysfunction: Know how high blood pressure affects your sex life

EXTRA SALT CAN AFFECT WOMEN’S SEXUALITY TOO

If you are a woman, you too need to avoid adding that extra pinch of salt to your dinner plate. Research says that a high sodium diet can adversely affect your sex life too. You may experience problems in getting aroused because of a decrease in blood flow to your vaginal area. Other issues that may crop up are vaginal dryness and less frequent orgasm. High sale intake, as we mentioned earlier, causes hypertension. This leads to fatigue and lethargy. You may also be too tired for sex on most days. Your sex drive may go down as a result and you may also lose all interest in sex. Also Read - Genital herpes: A cold sore in your mouth may be a symptom of this sexually transmitted disease

TIPS FOR A HEALTHY SEX LIFE

There are many ways to enjoying a healthy sex life and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels is one of them. Here we bring a few tips for you.

Watch your salt intake

Always keep an eye on the amount of salt you eat. By restricting yourself to a healthy amount, you will significantly lower your risk of high blood pressure. Cut back on salt even if you don’t have high blood pressure. It can only help.

Be fit and healthy

Get yourself regularly checked for high blood sugar, cholesterol levels and hypertension. Exercise regularly. This will help you keep many ailments, that can bring down your sex drive, at bay.

Maintain an ideal weight

If you are obese lose weight immediately. You can do so by adopting a healthy lifestyle. This will also help you enjoy a healthy sex life.

Follow a healthy meal plan

Avoid processed foods. Keep away from junk food too. Eat healthy and include a lot of fresh veggies and fruits to your diet. Try and include all the essential minerals and vitamins in your diet.