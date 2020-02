If you are positive about your body, it will help you overcome your inhibitions. Accept yourself as you are, and your confidence will show in the bedroom. @Shutterstock

Many women are groomed from childhood to shun sex. And this is true across cultures and countries. That is why, very often, their whole idea about sex, health and their bodies are prejudiced. And, thanks to this, they are often not able to enjoy sex the way they should.

A study in the American Journal of Sexuality Education did a survey on around 200 women. All the participants were asked to share the types of messages they have received about sex and sexuality when they were growing up. Researchers were surprised by the fact that the majority of them reported only negative experiences.

If you too think about it, you will realise that all the advice given to you while you were growing up was probably something that goes like ‘you must not have sex before marriage’, sex while menstruating is dirty’, the word masturbation is taboo’, etc. No wonder then that must women grow up thinking that sex is something to be ashamed of. This, in turn, creates a whole lot of associated problems once you grow up and have a relationship. Your inability to have an orgasm, your low body image, a non-existent libido and your attitude of shying away from sex all stem from this upbringing.

But this is wrong, and it is time that women stepped up and asserted their sexuality. Let us take a look at how you can do that.

Talk about sex openly with your partner, family and peers

This will build a positive attitude towards sex. Honest and open discussions with friends and family about sex in general will also help you get over your inhibitions and help you become more forthcoming. This will go a long way in helping you tune in to your own sexuality.

Learn to love your body

If you are positive about your body, it will help you overcome your inhibitions. Accept yourself as you are, and your confidence will show in the bedroom. Try and change your perspective about menstruation and reproductive health. Embrace your fertility as a gift to be cherished.

Don’t go by gender stereotypes

Ask questions whenever you come across any gender bis or stereotype. Don’t be afraid to question traditional beliefs about womanhood and femininity. This will, in turn, teach you to respect yourself as a sexual person with desires and needs too.