If you are overweight, it will naturally restrict you from making many moves and trying out many positions that keep things interesting otherwise. @Shutterstock

Being obese or overweight is not good for health. Everyone knows this. But it can also affect your sex life. Obesity can make you insecure about your body and this will have a negative impact on your sex life. It can also cause other related problems like erectile dysfunction and infertility. Let us take a look at a few sexual problems that may make an appearance if you are overweight.

It can sap your energy

Excess weight may not affect performance in the bedroom if you are not bothered by it. If you are confident, you can ensure sexual satisfaction. But Obesity can pull down your energy levels and this can definitely affect your performance.

It can cause erectile dysfunction

This condition is very common in overweight men. Obesity also brings down the levels of testosterone in men. This can be disastrous for a satisfying sex life.

It can make your partner look around for another partner

If you are morbidly obese, it can put off your partner. He or she may then start looking for another partner. Therefore, it is better to lose weight. You can easily do so with regular exercise and by restricting your food intake.

It can make sex boring

If you are overweight, it will naturally restrict you from making many moves and trying out many positions that keep things interesting otherwise. Your physical movements are compromised. And, sine sex is very, very physical, you need to get back in shape for a satisfying sex life.

Your Hormones may go crazy

Obese people have higher levels of a chemical called “Sex Hormone Binding Globulin”. This chemical affects the sex hormone testosterone. It can bring down your sex drive. Now, this is one more reason to lose al that extra flab.

You may not get an orgasm

Too much excess weight restricts blood flow in genitals. This is bad news if you want to achieve an orgasm. For sexual satisfaction, you need to have proper blood flow to the genitals. You don’t have to lose a substantial amount of weight to get back in shape. Just a little bit will make a lot of difference.