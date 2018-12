Do you feel insulted and wounded while being in a relationship? Are you being criticized for your actions constantly? You are not being treated well? Then, you should just take a note of it as you may be in an emotionally abusive relationship. When there is a consistent pattern of abusive words and bullying behaviours which can lower the person’s self-esteem than one may be in an abusive relationship. An emotionally abusive relationship can be subtle and insidious or overt and manipulative. It will not only shatter you but it may compel you to doubt your own identity. So, before you blame yourself for what went wrong just get to know about these warning signs.

1: You will always feel at fault

Even if it is not your mistake, do you tend to feel guilty? Do you blame yourself for your partner’s fault? This may be because your partner may manipulate you due to which you may end up feeling guilty all the time. Thus, you will always feel that you have done something wrong.

2: You are being criticized all the time

Are you being criticized in front of everyone even for petty issues?. Then, its time you should speak up. If you are being insulted and pulled down every time, then don’t just stick to your relationship. You will have to sort it out as it can be a sign of an abusive relationship. Moreover, if you try to defend yourself, then you will be labelled as too sensitive and the one who cannot take jokes sportingly.

3: You will be blamed for everything

If you are in an emotionally abusive relationship then your partner will blame you for each and everything, even for his/ her mood swings. Your partner may also criticize you for ruining his/her life. So, to get rid of that remorse, they will target you. This is so because they might be unable to deal with their responsibilities. Due to those accusations, verbal abuse, name-calling and criticisms, you will be unable to see yourself realistically. Hence, you will start agreeing with your partner and may become critical. You may also start believing that you are not good enough to be in a relationship with anyone. Furthermore, emotional abuse can invite a host of health problems like depression, anxiety to stomach ulcers, heart palpitations and insomnia. You will isolate yourself and can become socially inactive.

4: Your decisions are influenced by your partner

If you are only supposed to take decisions after consulting your parter then you may be in an emotionally abusive relationship. Are you taking your partner’s permission, for every single thing you buy or do? Then, you should get out of that trap and lead a stress-free life.