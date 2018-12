A rash on your penis can give you a tough time. It can be annoying and frustrating and can rob you off your comfort. Furthermore, it can also put your sex life in question. A rash may appear on the tip of the penis, making you feel itchy. The area can become red as well. Penis rashes are puffy welts or tiny bumps on the surface of the male reproductive organ. While some rashes are harmless and only cause a little irritation, other penis forms of allergy could be a serious cause of concern and can take a lot of time to disappear. This will leave you in pain. Today, we list out few common rashes and allergies here.

Genital Psoriasis

It leads to shiny, dark red patches on the tip of the penis. Since this area your penis always covered, this rash may stay in moist state. Thus, if you are suffering from genital psoriasis then you should seek immediate medical attention.

Contact dermatitis

Itchy and red rash caused by exposure of the skin to a foreign substance can be termed as contact dermatitis. These substances can lead to irritation. You may experience rashes after a few minutes or hours of being exposed to these chemicals, perfumes, soaps and so on. They can last for a longer time. So, check the products you used and avoid using them if you feel a burning sensation down there.

Rashes due to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

You may also get rashes on your penis due to having an intercourse with the person who is suffering from any infection. You may suffer from scabies and syphilis which are the common STDs which can cause rashes. If you are suffering from scabies you will get acne-like rashes. Whereas, if you have syphilis you will see slightly grey and white lesions on the penis.

Yeast infections

Do you know those penis rashes are a common after-effect of yeast infections? Yes, you have heard us here! You may spot these rashes underskin of the penis and are painful. People who have a weak immune system are likely to suffer from yeast infections.

Balanitis

This can happen to men who have their foreskin still in place. You may find it difficult to clean the skin underneath. Thus, it will invite bacteria, dead skin cells and sweat which can be problematic. Furthermore, it your skin which covers the head of your penis can swell and this can lead to rashes, redness and excruciating pain. High blood sugar level can also put you at the risk of developing rashes. It is an unusual sign of diabetes and can lead to redness and burning of your skin.