Gonorrhoea should be treated at the right time or else it can become fatal. © Shutterstock

Gonorrhoea is caused by the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium. The bacteria infect the urethra in men and women along with the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract in women which includes fallopian tubes, vagina, uterus and the cervix. The infection may also be present in the rectum, throat, eyes and mouth.

Gonorrhoea spreads through the bloodstream, leading to additional problems. Due to oral contact, including kissing and oral sex, vaginal intercourse and anal intercourse you can transmit the bacteria to your partner. Even a mother can pass gonorrhoea to her baby during his/ her birth. If it is one treated on time then one may also develop other infections.

You may experience symptoms like painful urination, painful intercourse, vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain, abnormal vaginal discharge, painful urination and so on if you are suffering from it. Your doctor may prescribe you antibiotics but along with that these natural remedies can also be beneficial for you.

Apple cider vinegar

It can fight infections, bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and it can be helpful for tackling gonorrhoea symptoms. You can apply it on the affected area and leave it for some time. Don’t forget to wash it off. You can even drink it by mixing it in the water as it will help you to balance the pH level of your body and eliminate all the toxins from your body.

Epsom salt

Want to get rid of gonorrhoea symptoms? Opt for an Epsom salt bath. You can add it to your bathing water as it can help you to cleanse the mucous membranes which are affected by gonorrhoea.

Probiotics

Opt for yoghurt and apple cider vinegar which are a few great sources of healthy bacteria and which can help your system to join the fight against the unhealthy bacteria which cause the infection. don’t forget to do so as it is beneficial for you!

Black tea

If gonorrhoea has infected your eyes and there is oozing of pus, a black tea compress may help you to fight the infection and relieve the discomfort as it is antibacterial in nature. You can soak the black tea bag in the water and then place in on your eye. Remember it shouldn’t be done inside the eye and relax! You will feel good.

Honey

Honey is anti-inflammatory in nature and if gonorrhoea has affected your throat it can help you to tackle it. It can also help you to deal with viral infections. Add honey to warm water and consume it.