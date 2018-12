Sex can enhance the quality of a relationship. It can help you to bond better and keep health issues at bay. Also, like mood, sex drive too changes from one season to another. According to studies, winter can be the healthiest season for sex. Yes, you have heard it right! So, cuddle up with your partner this winter season and this will also help you to stay fit and fine. Here, we list the benefits of having sex during winter.

Sex can help you to de-stress

It can help you to relax and can calm your nerves! We are not kidding here! Stress can give you a tough time and can snatch away your peace. According to research, sex can relax the nervous and respiratory systems and thus, you will be able to stay healthy and hearty! So, get there between the sheets and take your romance to next level.

Sex can help you to strengthen your immunity

You will be susceptible to allergies and infections, during winter. This can take a toll on your health. Hence, if you wish to improve your immunity then don’t worry, we tell you how to do so. Yes, you can have sex with your partner. This will help you to boost your immunity and stay in top shape. According to the study, salivary levels of immunoglobulin A (which has the potential to ward off the common cold/flu) are higher in those who have sex for more than thrice a week. Doing so can help you to stay fit.

Sex can enable you to sleep better

Your brain releases slumber-inducing chemicals like serotonin and opioids that make you feel more relaxed and drowsy. Thus, you will be able to sleep better, Since, the lack of sleep can be harmful to your health. You may experience fatigue, weight gain, anxiety and so on If you are unable to hit the sack.

Sex can help you to stimulate endorphins

Do you suffer from seasonal depression which is the lack of interest in doing things you normally love, feeling depressed for no specific reason, sleeping more and so on? Then, get going now. Sex is also an exercise and can help you to release those endorphins, which will make you happy and can help you to build a stronger relationship.