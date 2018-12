We all have heard about premature ejaculation but delayed ejaculation is a topic that few of us are aware of. Release of semen from the penis at orgasm is termed as ejaculation. Delayed ejaculation is the condition where a man needs more than a half hour of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm and ejaculate. Men suffering from this sexual health health issue may also fail to ejaculate completely.

What causes delayed ejaculation?

You may suffer from delayed ejaculation due to medications, certain health conditions and surgeries. Psychological causes can be depression, anxiety, stressful relationship and poor body image while physical causes can be attributed to birth defects affecting the male reproductive system, infections like a UTI, stroke or nerve damage to the spinal cord and hypothyroidism. Other physical conditions include low testosterone levels (hypogonadism), or retrograde ejaculation, which is a condition where the semen goes backwards into the bladder rather than going out of the penis and injury to the pelvic nerves which control orgasm.

Risk factors

There are a number of factors which can put you at the risk of delayed ejaculation. You will be amazed to know that relationship problems like poor communication with your partner can also lead to this condition. Also, excessive alcohol use, especially if you’re a long-term heavy drinker can be the reason.

Diagnosing the condition

For the purpose of initial diagnosis, a physical examination and explanation of your symptoms are essential. You will have to undergo more tests in case a chronic health problem is suspected as the underlying cause, blood tests and urine tests may be recommended for that. The tests will help you to detect infections, hormonal imbalances, and other possible threats. Testing the reaction of your penis to a vibrator will help figure out if the problem is psychological or physical.

Preventing delayed ejaculation

Having a healthy attitude towards your own genitals can help you to tackle delayed ejaculation. You should also realize that one cannot always control a sexual response. It may become more difficult to ejaculate if you push yourself harder. In order to ease the pressure, immerse yourself in the pleasure of the moment, without worrying about when you will ejaculate. Reach out to your partner and help her to help you by taking the performance pressure off. Your partner will be able to create a comfortable and easeful atmosphere.

How is it treated?

The line of treatment varies, depending upon the cause. It may medication, lifestyle modifications like reducing alcohol consumption and psychological counseling.

The take-home message: Don’t shy away from discussing this problem with your doctor. Reaching out for professional help at the right time can help you to find an appropriate solution for .