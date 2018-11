Moving in with your loved one may sound all hunky dory but not too late do you realise that it is not as smooth as you expected it to be. Going out for fairy tale dates is not the same as living together. You must be aware of certain golden rules to get your live in relationship straight. Here we are with some of the tips to help you out in your new venture.

Go in with an open mind: Understand that when you start living with someone new, it may not always be your way. You should be open minded to accept new things and strike a perfect balance. That means it is not necessary that you always have to go his way and give up on your own ideas.

Always talk about budgets from before hand: Make sure you discus budget clearly when you step into your live-in relationship. When you start living together it is essential that you fairly split up all expenses and look after your savings as well.

Resolve fights before retiring to bed: Going to bed angry sucks in a live in relationship as you need to wake up right beside the person you are angry at the next day. Hence, it is always a must to sort out differences and arguments before you hit the bed at night. that’s how you maintain the peace and charm in your live-in relationship.

Accept what you cannot change: It is always wise to understand and accept things that you cannot change about your partner and things that you cannot change about itself. Live-in relationship is all about respecting each others’flaws and difficult side and yet not giving up.

Always use your words kindly: Living together with your partner requires you and your partner both to be kind to each other. It is impossible to live with a lot of rudeness and arrogance around. Hence, remember to keep cool and be kind.