Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor To Tie The Knot on April 14: Tips To Manage Stress Before Marriage

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding dates are out! A closed source has informed a leading news channel that the famous celebrity duo has asked their close friends and family members to keep themselves free between April 13 to April 17. "Ranbir and Alia's wedding will take place between April 13 to April 17. The couple has requested their guests to keep themselves available between the aforementioned dates."

The Much Awaited Wedding Is Happening!

Acording to media reports, ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. The couple is also planning to keep all the wedding festivities strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir's best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Ranbir Kapoor has invited his close friends Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukherji for his bachelor's party at his place. According to a report by Bollywoodlife, a source close to the family has revealed that the Kapoor family wanted a lavish wedding but it was Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor wish that he gets married to Alia in their house and this is the reason they chose to marry at the RK house.

The couple has never shied away from talking about their relationship openly. be its award ceremonies, or social media, the duo kept their PDA on, giving major couple goals to their fans. Take a look at this post:

5 Tips To Manage Stress Before Marriage

Anxiety, stress and tension are three common friends that always come along for couples who are planning to get married. When wedding bells ring, they bring along a bag full of mixed feelings. However, there are many ways in which all these can be managed because you don't want to look stressed or tense during your wedding, isn't it? We bring to you some of the easy, yet effective ways to keep stress and anxiety at bay before your wedding.

Start Journaling

As discussed above, marriage is not just a happy feeling that you will be inseparable from your soul mate after this particular day, but also brings along stress and anxiety, which can be a little hard to manage. However, journaling is a great habit that you can consider inculcating in your daily routine to keep your thoughts in check and express yourself in a healthy manner at the same time.

Take A Break

Breaking the monotony is always very important when it comes to managing stress and anxiety. If your marriage date is nearing, we suggest you give yourself a refreshing break and go to a place that is calm and peaceful. You can choose your destiny based on what you like, mountains of beaches. A walk down the sea beach or a trek on the hills can probably help you beat your stress ahead of your marriage date.

Talk To Your Partner

One of the best way to beat the pre-wedding stress and anxiety is to talk it out. Have more conversations with your better half. By doing so, you will be able to understand the other person's stress level also. After all your partner is sure to understand your feelings and help you calm down.

Give Yourself A Treat

When we say give yourself a treat, we mean go for a full body spa or a sauna bath. Pampering yourself is very important to keep the stress and anxiety at bay.

Follow Healthy Diet And Daily Routine

It is important to eat and sleep properly ahead of your marriage. Why so? good food leads to good sleep and thus helps in beating anxiety and stress.

(Note: Above-listed ideas are personal, make sure to consult an expert before making any changes to your lifestyle.)