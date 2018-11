Read this in Hindi.

Ajwain or carom seeds are usually present in every Indian kitchen. However, this herb is known more for its therapeutic properties to aid digestion, reduce bloating and gas and provide relief from a cough and cold. However, ajwain is also an aphrodisiac, and many people don’t know that yet. Here you need to know more about health benefits of ajwain.

Here is how ajwain boosts sexual health:

When consumed in moderation ajwain helps to calm down and help you get in the mood tonight for some wild action.

The thymol present in ajwain helps to improve sperm count, improving one’s chance of conception and fatherhood.

The many therapeutic and medicinal properties of ajwain help to counter premature ejaculation and extend climax.

It is also known to improve libido. (Read: These 5 herbs will recharge your sex life!)

How to have it

Here are few ways in which you can have ajwain to improve your sex life:

Chew few carom seeds after dinner and before going to bed to reap its benefits. Apart from keeping you sexually active it can also aid digestion and reduce bloating.

Mix few carom seeds with one spoon of honey and milk and gulp it down at night. This is thought to be the best medicine to cure premature ejaculation. (Read: Home remedies to boost your sex life, increase your libido and last longer in bed)

Heat carom seeds with clarified butter and little piece of tamarind. Make a paste of all of these ingredients in grinder. Mix one teaspoon of this mixture to a glass of milk and honey and drink it. (Read: 8 sexual stamina boosting tips you shouldn’t miss!)

