According to a research published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, most patients don’t receive counseling about resuming sexual activity after having a heart attack. Researchers say that when healthcare providers did counsel about sexual activity, they recommended restrictions that were more conservative than medical guidelines. They further add that even with ‘life-threatening illness, people value their sexual function and believe it is appropriate for healthcare providers to raise the issue of resuming sexual activity. Healthcare providers should let their patients know that for most it is OK to resume physical activity, including sexual activity, and to return to work’.

But it is true that couples do worry about triggering a second heart attack. But if you consult your doctor and take his advice, you should be fine. Let us see how a heart attack can affect a person’s sex life.

You can resume sexual activities a couple of weeks after a heart attack

Most people can safely resume sexual activity a couple of weeks after a heart attack, if they have no serious complications, cardiologists say. According to a 2000 study titled “Triggering of Cardiac Events by Sexual Activity” in the American Journal of Cardiology, researchers say that the absolute risk of a heart attack is very low and should not be a consideration for those with stable coronary disease.

If you can walk up a flight of stairs, you can have sex

Researchers from the above-mentioned study also say that you don’t need an exercise stress test to check how much physical activity your heart can handle. After a heart attack, just see if you can walk up a flight of stairs. If you can, then you can go ahead with your sex life. But yes, if you feel any chest discomfort or experience shortness of breath, stop and consult a doctor.

But take your time if you have had bypass surgery

Yes, you can safely have sex after a heart attack. But if you have also had a bypass surgery or angioplasty after your attack, you must first wait till you recover from your surgical wounds. But once, it heals you are ready to resume your sex life.