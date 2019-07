There could be a number of reasons for male sexual problems. It could be either physical or psychological. Anxiety, depression or stress can make things worse. The pressure to perform may also cause sexual problems in men. Usually, premature erection and erectile dysfunction are common problems that a man may face. These conditions can be treated with the right medication.

Or, they can just add a few nuts to their diet, says a new study. Men participating in a clinical trial added just two handfuls of nuts a day to their regular diet and reported improvements in sexual function. In a 14-week trial, Spanish researchers compared a group of men who added a daily dose of nuts to a Western style diet with another group of men who ate the same diet but without the nuts. The daily dose of nuts comprised 60 grams, about two handfuls, of almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts.

This is the first study that shows that eating nuts can benefit sexual function. The journal Nutrients published this study.

Earlier, in 2018, trial data had reported that daily consumption of these nuts improved sperm quality. The recent study uses the same trial data. But here researchers focussed on the effect of nut consumption on sexual and erectile function. For the purpose, they used participant responses to questionnaires and biomarkers in blood samples to assess changes in erectile function. It was seen that adding nuts to a Western style diet can improve orgasm quality and sexual desire.

MALE SEXUAL PROBLEMS

Erectile dysfunction is a condition where a man experiences difficulty in getting and also maintaining an erection. Because of this, he is unable to have satisfactory sexual intercourse. It is more common in older men. Men with erectile dysfunction may also suffer from premature ejaculation. When a man ejaculates within one minute of penetration, it may be called premature ejaculation. Since an erection disappears after ejaculation, it is difficult to say if the problem is premature ejaculation of erectile dysfunction. In fact, if erectile dysfunction is successfully treated, there may be no premature ejaculation. Let us look at these two conditions.

Erectile dysfunction

This is at the top of the list on male sexual problems. Erectile dysfunction may be due to physical or psychological problems. Some of the physical causes are heart diseases, atherosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, multiple sclerosis and prostate problems. Substance abuse and sleep disorders may also cause it. Some of the psychological causes are depression, anxiety, stress and also relationship problems.

What you can do: Exercise and psychological counselling will help. Other than this, lose weight, stop smoking and keep away from alcohol. Try to have an open communication with your partner. This will go a long way in helping you overcome your condition.

Premature ejaculation

Some experts blame premature ejaculation on low levels of the hormone serotonin in the brain. Depression, stress performance pressure, lack of confidence and feelings of guilt may make the condition worse. Sometimes, it could be due to abnormal hormone levels, Inflammation and infection of the prostate or urethra and abnormal levels of neurotransmitters.

What you can do: Manage your emotional problems. It will help. Certain medications and counselling may make a difference. But talk to your doctor first before using any medications. You can also try sexual techniques that delay ejaculation.

GOLDEN RULES FOR A HEALTHY SEX LIFE

Experts say that a healthy diet and lifestyle can keep your sex life rocking. So it is time to inculcate some good habits that will ensure that you never face any sexual problems ever.

Pay attention to your lifestyle

According to researchers of the abovementioned study, lifestyle factors can raise the risk for ED. If you smoke, lead a sedentary lifestyle or take on too much stress, you may suffer from this condition. Alcohol dependency, obesity and an unhealthy diet can also contribute to this. These factors affect the biology of blood vessels and nerves. To have and maintain an erection, you need proper circulation of blood. It depends on a complex interaction between nerve cells and blood vessels and the presence of nitric oxide (NO). This is a compound that helps muscle tissue in the penis produce and relax an erection.

Follow a balanced diet

Male sexual problems often arise from an unhealthy diet. Eating healthy is important for sexual health. The Mediterranean diet can lower the risk of ED and sexual dysfunction. It also improves endothelial function. The endothelium in the walls of blood vessels maintains balance between dilation and contraction. Researchers also say that adding nuts to diet can benefit endothelial function.

Eat lots of pistachios

In fact, another recent study says that eating pistachios can improve erectile function. Researchers say this could be because pistachios contain several antioxidants and arginine, a precursor of [NO], a powerful compound that increases vasodilatation. This study used data from 83 healthy males between 18 and 35 years of age.

All of the men were on a Western style diet, which is low in fruits and vegetables and high in animal fats. The researchers randomly assigned 43 of the men to the nut-enriched group and the remaining 40 to the control group. Both groups continued with their Western style diet. However, those in the nut-enriched group also consumed 60 g a day of mixed nuts while the control group members did not supplement their diet with nuts.

Participants answered questions about erectile and sexual function at both the start and the end of the 14-week trial. They also gave blood and sperm samples at these times. Researchers measured the levels of NO and the molecule E-selectin as surrogated markers of erectile endothelial function. Compared with those in the control group, the participants who added nuts to their diet showed significant increases in two measures of erectile and sexual function: Orgasmic function and sexual desire. The journal Nutrients published this study.