If you shave your pubic hair prior to any sexual activity, it can make the skin sensitive and prone to friction during sex.

Sex is healthy and it is a fun activity. But before hitting the sack, you need to take certain precautions. This will not only enhance your pleasure but also ensure that you are not at risk from any conditions and disorders.

Avoid spicy food

Spicy food can suppress your mood. It triggers acid reflux in the body and may cause gas. You will constantly fart and burp, if you are not able to digest your food properly. Plus, food will also affect vaginal taste and odour. Similarly, avoid any other food that you may be allergic to. Also, Be sure to wash your hands properly after eating spicy food. Spice residue in your fingers can burn your and your partner’s skin during sex.

Don’t take any antihistamine

If you are planning to have sex, avoid taking an antihistamine. This is a drug that is often used to fight allergies. They dry the mucus membrane in order to fight the congestion caused by the allergy. But, an antihistamine will not be able to tell the difference between a vagina and other parts of the body. It will prevent lubrication and make sex difficult no matter how turned on you are.

Avoid alcohol

A couple of drink can give you confidence and also enhance pleasure. But don’t guzzle down an entire bottle before hitting the sack. Alcohol overdose is a leading cause for erectile dysfunction (ED). This is a condition where you may not be able to get an erection. A couple of incidents will not indicate this problem. But if you experience it frequently, you are advised to contact a doctor. You can take 2 drinks but if you are still having problem stop immediately.

Don’t shave

Having hair on your lady parts are still better than shaving them just before sex. Shaving hair removes the top layer of the skin which makes the skin sensitive and prone to friction during sex. You can also cut yourself during shave which could lead to potential infections such as HIV and herpes. Give your body time to recover. It is best to shave it a day before and use lotion to avoid irritation. Always shave with respect to the direction in which your hair glows.

Wash your sex toys

Buy good grade sex toys that are waterproof and come with an instruction manual. Vibrators, dildos, straps, penis rings must be washed properly before using or else it can cause issues such as bacterial vaginosis. It may seem like a no brainer, but most people forget about it.

Urinate

Gems can enter your urethra during sex. So, it is best to keep the urinary tract clean and clear. You should also pee after the sex just to be safe from urinary tract infection (UTI).

Using electric toothbrush

Use normal brush if you want to brush before sex. Electric toothbrush and alcohol containing mouthwash tears the mucosa of the gums, which make you prone to STD.