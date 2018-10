Sex is a very important part of any relationship. An emotionally strong relationship can also hit rock bottom if you are not sexually compatible with your partner. It is important that you and your partner have the following traits if you plan to stay together long-term or if these are missing, you might want to inculcate these for better bonding.

#Sign 1: You never say yes out of obligation. The communication between the two of you when it comes to sex is perfect.

#Sign 2: How long your partner lasts or when was the last time he/she went on all night are not exactly the thoughts you have. You focus more on the quality than the quantity of sex you have with your partner.

#Sign 3: You both have never been disappointed even if you have not experienced an orgasm at the end of the session. The hot make-out satisfies you equally.

#Sign 4: You’re not awkward about your body in front of your partner. Any awkward moment usually becomes a joke or is taken positively.

#Sign 5: You don’t assume things. You emphasize on being vocal about how much and how you want sex to be or what you want your partner to do. Your partner also reserves the right to refuse a particular demand during sex and there is no bitter feeling.

#Sign 6: You don’t take each other for granted. As much as you are comfortable in your skin in front of each other, you take the efforts to impress each other in various ways to keep the spark alive.

#Sign 7: You always put your partner’s pleasure first because you know that is how you will both have a great time in bed.

#Sign 8: You’re open to kinky or adventurous sex or even trying something out of the box. Both of you are keen on exploring ways to have great sex with each other.

#Sign 9: Your emotional quotient in bed and even outside the bedroom is high because that what keeps the bond alive and makes you most compatible.