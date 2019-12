Priapism is a serious medical condition wherein the erectile tissue becomes so engorged that it won’t return to the original state. © Shutterstock

According to the World Health Organisation, sexual health is a broad area that encompasses many inter-related challenges and problems. Sometimes, mental issues may also cause sexual disorders. It may also be a physical manifestation of other health problems. But whatever the cause, sexual disorders can severely affect a person’s quality of life. It may lead to relationship problems and social embarrassment. Hyperactive sexual disorder and erectile dysfunction are some common problems that many people face. But there are also some lesser known disorders related to sexual health. In fact, there are some really strange sexual disorders that you may have never heard of them.

While they may sound bizarre, some sexual conditions can cause a lot of physical and emotional pain and embarrassment to the sufferer. We tell you about seven such strange sexual disorders that you don’t want to have.

Persistent Genital Arousal Syndrome (PGAD)

Usually affecting women, the persistent genital arousal syndrome can make you have an orgasm at any given time. People don’t even have to think of sex to get aroused. Symptoms include experiencing physical signs of sexual arousal like engorgement of their genitals. Their private parts get so sensitive that simple day-to-day activities such as driving, bending over to pick things up or even wearing certain types of clothes can give them an orgasm.

Priapism

A long-lasting erection is what many men desire, but what about one that refuses to go away? Priapism is a serious medical condition wherein the erectile tissue becomes so engorged that it won’t return to the original state. The result—an erection that can last for more than four hours. It occurs when blood gets trapped in your genitals and doesn’t circulate back to the rest of the body. If left untreated, priapism can result in blood vessel damage, scarring and even gangrene, which can lead to impotence.

Sexsomnia

Sexsomnia is a type of parasomnia that involves having sex while you’re asleep. It is similar to sleep walking, except for the fact that you’re not walking but getting laid. Sexsomniacs can engage in masturbation or intercourse during their sleep without having any memory of it the next morning. This is indeed one strange sexual disorder.

Orgasm Migraines, Or Coital Cephalgia

Imagine having a shooting headache when you’re just about to climax! Orgasm, or sex headaches, also known as coital cephalgia, occur at the base of skull just before, during, or after orgasm. The headache can last for hours, sometimes accompanied by a stiff neck or vomiting.

Paraphilia

A mental condition characterized by strange and weird sexual fetishes, paraphilia can be extreme and falls well out of the so-called norm. Experienced by only a few, mostly males, a paraphliac seeks sexual arousal and gratification by fantasizing and engaging in sexual behavior involving non-human objects, suffering or humiliation, or non-consenting persons.

Retrograde Ejaculation, Or Backward Orgasm

Retrograde ejaculation is a strange sexual disorder wherein the semen doesn’t ejaculate during an orgasm and goes back into the bladder via the urethra instead. Although uncommon, retrograde ejaculation can result in male infertility, since there is little or no semen involved.

Penile Duplication, Or Supernumerary Sex Organs

Males born with a condition known as diphallia or penile duplication have two penises. Although very rare, there are several cases wherein male children were born with two penises due to a problem during the stage of foetal development when the rectum and penis are forming. These penises would usually function properly and a man can use both to urinate and ejaculate. Often, one penis is smaller than the other.

Text sourced from zliving.com