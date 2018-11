We start worrying when something unfamiliar just pops up. But after sometime we often just ignore it and do not take care of the issue properly. However, many women actually do not know what is the reason for such problems to crop up, but they have shared such anxiety. Women experience unique health conditions and issues such as menopause, pregnancy and other gynaecological conditions.

For women between the ages of 15 and 44 reproductive and sexual health problems are responsible for one-third of the health issues. In developing countries, unsafe sex is the major risk factor. Women face several sexual health problems. These problems may have psychological or physical causes. Here in this article, we have listed some of the sexual health issues which are bad for the women. So, let’s have a look at the issues and problems that are concerning women’s sexual health.

Many yeast infections during summer: Yeast infections cause a lot of pain. Summer activities like running and swimming can also lead to yeast infections. Sometimes, in a month during summer it can occur multiple times.

Urinary tract infection: A common sign of UTI is waking up in the middle of the night to pee. In a year getting one UTI is normal. If you’re getting it frequently, then you need to be careful. This is one of the major issues concerning female sexual health.

Discharge: White discharge is very normal in women but it becomes a matter of concern when the amount of it increases and the colour becomes dark. A thick white discharge means it is a yeast infection or bacterial infection.

Ingrown Hair: Shaving or waxing down there can make you prone to these painful bumps and you can also get an ingrown hair.

Funky smells: Bad smell can be the cause of concern. It is not mandatory that down there it should always smell like flowers but it shouldn’t smell bad either. If it happens to you then it could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis.

Varying levels of cramps: The levels of cramps can vary and it is actually normal. But if the pain becomes unbearable and starts varying every month then it could be a sign of STD.

Cysts on your breasts: Having a cyst on the breast can be harmful cysts that disappear in a month. And if you have a family history of breast cancer and if it doesn’t go away for a long time, then it’s a cause of concern.