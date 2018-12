Relationships are not perfect, you will have to work on it to make it strong. Hence, there are many things which men can do to make their girlfriends or wives happy. Furthermore, there are things as well which men should avoid doing. This can help them to save their relationship and keep that intimacy intact. Men, you should make your woman feel wanted and loved. Respect her and avoid taking her for granted. Don’t lie to her. And don’t try to disregard her emotions. Here, we highlight some of the mistakes which men commit often. So, avoid doing so and support your partner.

1: You fail to understand her

This is the common mistake which men tend to make. You should understand her actions. If she is doing something then there might be a reason for it. Men, if you face this problem then you should immediately talk to her and clear out things. You can ask her questions in case you have any doubts. Discuss with her instead of arguing or fighting with her.

2: You are insecure

Men, that is the worst thing you can do. You should trust your partner and avoid doubting her. Furthermore, women love emotionally strong men and want to feel safe with them. So, don’t be afraid of committing to her. As being insecure about your relationship can cause it to fall apart.

3: You ignore her emotions

If your partner is telling you something, listen and then react. Don’t overreact. Don’t try to control her emotions, speak to her about what is bothering her. You should be sensitive towards her. Make her feel that she matter to you the most. Give her that much-needed priority and try to help her out.

4: You are unpredictable

Women want stability in relationships. So, men avoid changing your mind from time to time. Be firm on your decision. Try to stick to one thing. Because it can be jarring to a woman who is looking to settle down.

5: You don’t respect her

Trust, respect and understanding is the foundation of any relationship. You should respect her dreams and aspirations, as she does. Men, you will also want someone to do so right? So, make sure that you follow that as well. Men, like yours, her passion and goals are equally important. Support her, help her to grow and this will surely help you to bond better.

6: You are clingy

Don’t be demanding in a relationship. Avoid being possessive and give her that much-needed space. She will need freedom and time to function properly. Don’t expect her to spend every moment with you. This can annoy her and wreak your relationship.

7: You keep a scorecard

This is a strict no-no. Stop pinpointing her mistakes constantly. This will ruin your relationship. Instead of settling scores, try to forgive her if she is at fault.