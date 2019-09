At times, you may experience pain in your testicles. There may also be a feeling of heaviness there that you are unable to explain. If this is the case, you may be suffering from epididymal hypertension. In slang term, it is called blue balls. This is a sexual condition that occurs in men when his sexual urge doesn’t lead to an orgasm. Symptoms are usually an ache, discomfort and pain in the testicles. A faint blue tint is also visible in the testicle of a person with this disorder. Hence, the term blue balls.

Usually, increased blood circulation during sexual act stimulates the penis enough to get aroused and get an orgasm. However, if a man stays in a state of arousal for too long without getting an orgasm, the blood may get accumulated in the testicles temporarily. This can result in painful sensations.

As far as the mechanism of blue balls is concerned, sexual arousal leads to expansion of arteries in the male genital organs for increasing blood circulation in that area. Post that, the veins present in the testicles restrict the flow of blood away from the area. This is what causes an erection. Post ejaculation, the blood vessels that causes a swollen penis and testicles return to their normal size. However, during the condition of blue balls, the blood vessels remain expanded due to lack of orgasm and ejaculation causing discomfort.

It is quite easy to treat this condition. You can do that naturally at home and you do not need to visit a doctor.

Try heavy lifting

If you are experiencing blue balls, your main focus should be to blow off the excess blood in the penis. Various studies in the field suggests that lifting something heavy can help you effectively release the pressure on the testicles. Actually, when you lift something heavy, the weight exerts pressure in your testicles, helping you induce a process called valsalva maneuver (forceful exhalation of something).

Indulge in exercise

Exercises like jumping, running, burpees, squat jumps, etc. can divert the blood flow from the testicles to other organs. These exercises can put pressure on the male genitals and take the pressure away from them. You can hop on the treadmill or indulge in push-ups.

Get out of sexual mood

Being in arousal even after the pain can further increase your problem. So, it is important to stop thinking about sex and focus on some other things. Reducing arousal can have the effects that exercises have in this condition. It can divert blood flow from the genitals and provide relief to the balls and penis. You just need to disconnect yourself from certain things like dirty thoughts, adult movies, etc. for some time. You can also get the earphones out and distract yourself with the help of music. Notably, when you listen to music, secretion of testosterone hormone is reduced in the brain. This can also gradually decrease your heart rate and bring it back to normal.

Use ice

Well, hot and steamy sex is nowhere around if you are going through blue balls. So, it is better to at least look for things that can give relief to your balls. Why don’t you try ice? Yes, you heard it right. Putting ice on your testicles may help in this regard. You can also opt for a cold shower to cool down that area. Or you can put a bottle with cold water over your lower abdominal area. Cold temperature can potentially reduce both the pressure and swelling. You will also get rid of the excruciating pain.

Cold temperature actually acts as a shock to your body. This is what helps in diverting your focus from intimate thoughts. Also, it numbs the pain nerves and the blood vessels in the genitals. Notably, things like chilled bear and cold drinks can also be used. According to experts in the field, cold objects can mimic a non-adrenaline hormone, which releases post orgasm.

Try solo sex

Well, the best way to get relief from blue balls is to get ejaculation, if possible. But that’s the thing. It becomes difficult to get the sperm out and that’s what causes the issue. In this condition, if possible, try using your own hands instead of your partner. Accumulated semen actually causes more pain. You can try masturbation. There may be possibility to get the white discharge out through masturbation. Being able to get an orgasm will also provide you with satisfaction and will let the blood flow out of the area. It will also release pressure from testicles. Notably, you can also try oral sex or sound intercourse.

Opt for meditation

Meditation helps in having control over your mind and relieving pain. Yoga poses like goumukhasanas can be extremely helpful in ejaculation and smooth blood flow. This age old exercise is one of the best therapies to get rid of the condition naturally. If you wish to avoid further such problems, avoid using any steroids or medications, as they can give you unnecessary erection and create problems in getting out of that zone.

Get a good massage

Lie down on a bed, relax and ask someone to give you massage. This will help the accumulated blood to flow to different parts of the body and reduce pain. Apart from the body, also massage your genitals.