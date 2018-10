Sperm quality and fertility rates have been incessantly dropping for the last few years, as indicated by several studies. The average sperm count and sexual health of men have gone down, blame it on sedentary lifestyle, odd working shifts and many more. While the real causes behind this issue are yet not explicitly known and neither are the ways to reverse it, experts have been trying to highlight several ways of increasing sperm count and the natural ways of doing that have proven to be one of the most effective ways. Here is a list of ways by which you can up your sperm count naturally.

Exercise and sleep: Obese and overweight men are more likely to experience low sperm counts and that can be improved with adequate weight loss and exercise. Studies show that doing a 16-week aerobic exercise program of minimum 50 minutes of moderate exercise at 50 to 60% peak heart rate 3 times weekly increased sperm volume and concentration in obese men.

Curb stress: Any form of stress can hit your sperm count apart from resulting in other cardiovascular and mental health related complications. Under stress, your body becomes more concerned to survive than focusing on the reproduction part. Hence, it is always wise to consult a doctor to overcome stress and prevent your sperm count from going down further.

Quit smoking: Multiple studies have shown that smoking constantly reduces sperm count. If you want a healthy sperm count, it is vital to stop smoking.

Keep away from excessive use of drugs and alcohol: Researchers have often linked sperm health with overuse of drugs like alcohol, marijuana and cocaine and shown that sperm count considerably decreases with too much consumption of these drugs.

Avoid several prescription medications: There are some prescription medicines that have the potential to decrease the healthy production of sperm. Experts say that once men stop taking these medicines, their sperm count returns to normal. Certain antibiotics, anti-androgens, anti-inflammatories, antipsychotics, anabolic steroids are medicines that may reduce your sperm count.