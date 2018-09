Are you getting ready for marriage? Well, the most important thing that you should consider right now is finding out the right life partner. Marriage is a life-time decision and you should be crisp and clear about the choices you make. In case you are wondering how to begin with finding the best partner, here we are with some tips that will help you to get the best match. Happy marriage in advance. Go, get him.

He should have a sense of humour: Marriage is not all easy and smooth. So are the tantrums of quitting your job, moving house, having children or dealing with mishaps. You will have to encounter difficult things in life. Hence, it is important to make sure that your partner has the ability to make you smile all along.

He should not play games: Choosing a marriage partner inevitably means getting hold of that partner who should be serious and will be there for you forever. Hence, there’s is no place of playing games like who would text first and wondering if he would like you. The apt person will be straightforward and propose you, even if there’s a chance of getting rejected and hurt.

He should be your best friend: This is important as successful marriages are nothing but a prolonged and strong friendship. Your partner should be your best friend. Hence it is important to understand if you are comfortable enough to be in your pyjamas before him and enjoy some chips together and completely rely on each other.

He should be reliable: Marriage is long, in fact very very long and it is difficult to worry about whether your partner will show up or call when they say they will. So, you need to go for someone who is absolutely reliable and whom you can trust more than yourself.